Retailers wasted no time in rolling out their big Memorial Day sales ahead of the three-day weekend — some even got in on the action early last week — and now’s a great chance to score discounts on big-ticket items like laptops and tablets as we head into summer. If you’re after some deals yourself (or if, more specifically, you’re after what is arguably the best Windows experience to be found on a 2-in-1), then you owe it to yourself to give the Microsoft Surface lineup a look. There are more than a few Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sales and deals available so far, and below, we’ve hand-picked the best of the lot that feature big discounts on some of our favorite models. Read on:

Microsoft Surface Go — $480, was $550

The entry-level model in the Surface lineup is light on the wallet but not too light on features; in fact, it’s one of our favorites of the whole bunch. It’s also the smallest with its 10-inch PixelSense touch display (if you find the 12- and 13-inch tablets a bit cumbersome, this is a great alternative), putting it in the same size category as the standard 10.2-inch iPad. This one pairs an Intel Pentium Gold CPU with 8GB of RAM as well — twice as much as the 4GB you usually see on cheap PCs — and you get a 128GB SSD for some high-speed storage. Pair it with a Type Cover keyboard and you’ve got a featherweight 2-in-1 laptop.

A $66 discount means you can grab this slim, lightweight Windows tablet for $483 right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard — $699, was $959

The Surface Pro 7 is one of Microsoft’s new Surface devices, representing the flagship entry in the series and the one that currently boasts the best hardware. This Windows 10 2-in-1 packs one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 CPUs along with 4GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that has a productivity-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio. This one even comes bundled with the excellent Type Cover Keyboard, letting you use this tablet as a 2-in-1 laptop right out of the box — all yours for a very affordable $699 after a $260 discount.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 — $749, was $999

The Microsoft Surface Pro devices make for great 2-in-1s, but as you usually have to buy the Type Cover keyboards separately, they’re admittedly tablets first and laptops second. If you want something that’s still super slim but falls more clearly into the “laptop” category, then the Surface Laptop 2 is a solid choice. Its 13.5-inch PixelSense display is still a touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, so you don’t lose that functionality, but it comes with a (non-removable) Alcantara-covered keyboard deck that is a dream to type on.

This deal feels just as good: A $250 Memorial Day discount knocks the Surface Laptop 2 with an i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD down to just $749 at the moment.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) — $909, was $999

The Microsoft Surface Pro X was released alongside the Surface Pro 7 and gave these 2-in-1s the redesign that we’ve wanted for years now. It features an up-sized 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, but despite its larger and more work-friendly size, the Surface Pro X is extremely light and easy to carry around thanks to its trimmed-down framed and slimmer bezels. Another worthy addition is the 4G LTE cellular connectivity, which comes standard on the Pro X (that’s normally a considerable upgrade that you have to pay for with other devices, including Apple’s iPads).

It’s the priciest of the bunch, but Memorial Day sales mean you can grab this configuration with a Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $909 and save $90.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 — $999, was $1049

If you can’t decide between a Surface Pro tablet or a Surface Laptop, then the Microsoft Surface Book 2 gives you the best of both worlds with a traditional laptop keyboard that’s completely detachable from the 13.5-inch PixelSense display. Along with that unique convertible design, the Surface Book 2 has all the world-class build quality we’ve come to expect from Microsoft, solid hardware performance (even for some light gaming), and fantastic all-day battery life. The removable keyboard deck is also arguably the best that the Surface line has to offer for long typing sessions.

This Microsoft Surface Book 2 configuration would normally set you back $1,149, but a $100 Memorial Day savings means you can make it yours for $1,049.

