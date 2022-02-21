Best Presidents Day Dell XPS sales and deals for 2022

If you’re planning to take advantage of laptop deals, you shouldn’t miss the discounts of Presidents Day sales, as you may be able to purchase a powerful machine at an affordable price. There are so many brands and models to choose from though, and if you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you begin by taking a look at laptops under the Dell XPS brand. Dell is one of the most trusted names in the industry, so you know you’ll get top-quality products if you go for Dell XPS deals on Presidents Day.

Best Presidents Day Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 —

Dell XPS 15 —

Dell XPS 17 —

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,300

Why Buy:

Powerful processor and RAM

Gorgeous 13.3-inch Full HD screen

Updated webcam

Compact and durable

If you want a reliable and powerful laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13, which always ranks as a top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, so it will surely be able to keep up with your daily tasks. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, which should provide more than enough space for your essential files and software, so you won’t have to keep deleting and moving stuff to an external hard drive just to make everything fit.

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD screen, with virtually no bezels on three sides to enable an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. You’ll enjoy vibrant colors on the display, which also features a wide viewing angle so that you can share your screen with multiple people around you, and brightness of up to 400 nits so that you’ll be able to see the screen well even under the glare of outdoor light. If you’re planning to use the Dell XPS 13 for a work-from-home setup or for attending online classes, its updated webcam will let you shine among your colleagues and classmates. Its lens delivers sharp video in all areas of every frame, while temporal noise reduction significantly improves video quality, even when in dim lighting conditions.

Making it easier to use the Dell XPS 13 are its larger keyboard and touchpad, which maximize the whole surface of the laptop, and compact construction that lets you bring it wherever you need to go without any hassle on your end. The laptop is cut from a single aluminum block into two pieces, which makes it more durable compared to machines that are pieced together, while dual fans and heat pipes work together to keep the Dell XPS 13 cool and running at optimum performance, even after several hours of working.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,400, was $1,900

Why Buy:

Comes with Nividia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card

Dell Power Manager

Eyesafe reduces blue light emissions

Dual fans, dual heat pipes

If the Dell XPS 13 isn’t quite powerful enough for you, then you should take the step up to the Dell XPS 15. It will be able to handle even more demanding activities through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card — it will even be good enough to squeeze in a match or two of your favorite multiplayer game while you’re taking a break. It also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, as well as Dell Power Manager, which is an application that will let you manage the laptop’s behaviors such as fan speed, battery life, and performance between quiet, performance, cool, and optimized modes.

The larger display of the Dell XPS 15 sits at 15.6-inches, also with Full HD+ resolution, a brightness of up to 500 nits, and featuring Dell’s Eyesafe. The technology reduces blue light emissions without sacrificing the vivid colors that you can enjoy on the screen. Dell also promises up to more than 13 hours of usage on a single charge, which should be more than enough time for you to find the chance to plug in the laptop if you’re always working on the go.

Maintaining the Dell XPS 15 running at peak performance is its advanced thermal design, which includes dual fans that spread heat over a wide area, and dual heat pipes with a hidden exhaust vent at the laptop’s hinge. Speaking of the hinge, it’s designed to maximize the screen-to-body ratio, while making it easier to open the laptop. The laptop’s webcam is similar to that of the Dell XPS 13, so you’ll still stand out if you go for the Dell XPS 15.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,900, was $2,100

Why Buy:

MacBook Pro rival 93.7% screen-to-body ratio Quad-speaker design High build quality

The Dell XPS 17 is also in Digital Trends’ best laptops, but as the best Windows-powered alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, so you won’t suffer through any slowdowns or crashes even when doing the most demanding tasks. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, so it will be a while before you run out of space when saving and downloading files.

You’ll enjoy working on the Dell XPS 17’s 17-inch Full HD+ display, which offers an edge-to-edge view that will help you stay productive, as well as Dell’s Eyesafe technology so your eyes will stay protected. The screen-to-body ratio is at 93.7%, but even with that percentage and a 17-inch screen, the laptop remains similar to a form factor of a 15-inch laptop, so it’s easy to bring along when you’re moving around the house or going somewhere. The webcam is similar to that of the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 13, while the laptop’s quad-speaker design will let you clearly hear everything that’s going on in your online meeting or video call.

The enclosure of the Dell XPS 17 is sculpted by a CNC machine, for an elegant design while keeping a high build quality, and its diamond-cut sidewalls provide a scratch-resistant surface that keeps damage from repeated plugging and unplugging to a minimum. For additional productivity, the laptop features a massive touchpad and a backlit keyboard, as well as a twin coil press-fit hinge that makes it easier to open, while maintaining stability.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations