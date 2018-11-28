Share

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals have ended just yet. Cyber Week is in full swing, and though there are a lot of decent deals still going on, some of the best savings are on robot vacuums. With brands like iRobot, Shark, and Ecovacs offering steep discounts on their signature robotic vacuum cleaners, now is a great time to get a great price on a helpful little robot.

We’ve found the best discounts on robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or just need a little extra help around the house, these Cyber Week robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $170.

Best Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba 690 — $126 off

For a lot of folks, Roomba is the only brand-name robot vacuum they recognize. These smart vacuums were some of the first to hit the market, and a lot of the great features we see on popular models today are thanks to innovations by iRobot. The Roomba 690, one of the more affordable robot vacuums from this line, is still a fantastic model. It works with Amazon Alexa, but you can also control it with just an app on your smartphone. Set cleaning schedules while you’re away, and this helpful little bot will use its 3-stage cleaning system to take care of dirt, dust, and pet hair without you having to be around. It will even automatically dock itself and recharge after about 90 minutes of cleaning.

Normally priced at $375, this budget Roomba is down to just $249 on Amazon right now.

iRobot Roomba 618 — $70 off

If you’re looking to pick up a Roomba for under $200 before the holidays this year, thhis is really your only option. That’s not to say it isn’t still a great vacuum, it’s just the most affordable vacuum iRobot has to offer right now. With dual multisurface brushes, an auto-adjust cleaning head, and an edge-sweeping brush, this vac was built to find dirt, dust, and pet hair and suck it up. Like the other models on this list, you can set cleaning schedules using nothing but a helpful app. It will also automatically dock itself as soon as it needs to be recharged.

Normally priced at $269, this Roomba is on sale for just $199 from Walmart for Cyber Week.

iRobot Roomba 671 — $106 off

This particular model comes with a lot of the same features as the first Roomba on our list, so it’s a great option. With high performance, Wi-Fi connectivity, and smart navigation, the Roomba 671 is an automated cleaning dream. It also works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa to provide voice-activated cleaning. Whether you need your vacuuming to be on hardwood or carpet, this robotic vacuum can handle both.

Normally priced at $350, you can pick up this vacuum for just $244 during Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Week.

Best Shark deals

Shark ION RV700 — $129 off

One of the most affordable vacuums on our list, this Shark Ion model comes with a lot of great features, but not as many as the Roombas above. It has the dual-brush edge cleaning, smart sensor navigation, and low-profile design you would expect, but you can’t control it with your smartphone or Alexa. It does, however, come with a remote that allows you to set schedules for each day of the week. An easy-access dustbin also makes emptying out dirt quick and simple.

Normally priced at $299, this Shark vacuum is available for just $170 from Walmart for a limited time.

Shark Ion R85 — $170 off

If you like the Shark brand, but don’t want to just buy the most affordable model, this is an excellent choice. Unlike the RV700, the Shark Ion R85 will not only work with your smartphone, it will also work with Alexa or Google Assistant. Being able to integrate your robot vacuum with your other smart home devices is a great way to complete your smart home, and this is one of the only smart vacuums on our list that will work with Google Assistant. This particular model also comes with an extra large dustbin and a self cleaning brush roll, so you don’t have to constantly worry about maintenance.

Normally priced at $400, this Shark Ion robot vacuum is just $230 from Amazon right now.

Shark Ion R75 — $152 off

This Shark vacuum is almost identical to the Shark Ion R85, but without the added benefit of being integrated with Google Assistant — though it still works with Alexa. The R75 comes with dual-spinning side brushes, long-lasting battery life, and the self-cleaning brush roll. The self-cleaning brush is especially helpful for dealing with long hair, short hair, pet hair, and other allergens that seem to take over any household when left unchecked.

Normally priced at $380, this robotic smart vacuum is only $228 from Amazon.

More Robot Vacuum Deals

Neato Robotics D3 Botvac — $120 off

If you’re looking for a decent Roomba alternative, then this botvac from Neato is an excellent choice. Though it looks a bit different than traditional robovacs, that design is meant to help suck up dirt from the corners and edges of your home. It also comes with the ability to fully connect your smart home hubs and other Wi-Fi-powered devices. You can set schedules, turn it on and off, and monitor what it’s up to with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa — as well as your smartphone or smartwatch. With a 90-minute battery life, laser mapping, and automatic docking, this smart vacuum can compete with any other brand on the market.

Normally priced at $400, this Neato Botvac is down to just $280 for Walmart Cyber Week.

Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition — $109 off

There are a lot of reasons to purchase a robot vacuum, but if the main reason is to deal with pet hair, then this is a perfect option for you. Built for more sustained cleaning, this Eufy vacuum has a battery life of 100 minutes, which is better than most of the others on this list. It also comes with BoostIQ technology that is able to recognize the surface it is cleaning and adjust the suction power accordingly. Though it has Wi-Fi connectivity, you can also control it using the remote control that comes with it.

Normally priced at $289, this Eufy RoboVac is down to just $180 from Walmart right now.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S — $101 off

As one of the most consistently affordable robot vacuums on the market right now, the Deebot N79S is a great option pretty much year-round. It’s even earned the approval of Amazon after retailers named it the top choice for anyone looking to buy a robot vacuum. Much like many of the high-performing vacuums on our list, the Deebot works with Alexa and your smartphone, and has automatic dirt sensors and docking. If you’re looking for a really affordable Roomba alternative, this is it.

Normally priced at $300, you can pick up this model for just $199 from Amazon for a limited time.

Pure Clean Automatic Robot Vacuum — Under $100

Robot vacuums don’t usually come cheap, especially if you want one with all of the bells and whistles. However, if all you want is something basic to help with everyday cleaning, this Pure Clean bot should do the trick. Just turn it on, and it will automatically start cleaning. It even has cliff detections so it doesn’t tragically tumble down the stairs at any point.

