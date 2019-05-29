Amazon cuts price on Black & Decker, Haier, Frigidaire portable air conditioners

Share

Portable air conditioners are a popular option for keeping cool in sticky situations, such as windowless rooms, small spaces, or uncomfortable offices. With summer well on its way, you’ll be needing an AC anyway, and a space-saving, affordable, portable air conditioner may be the way to go. Now, Amazon is offering cool deals on portable air conditioners, with price drops on Black & Decker, Frigidaire, and Haier models. Read on to find out which is your best bet for beating the heat this summer.

Black & Decker Portable AC Unit + Heater

A great choice for those chilly early summer evenings, this Black & Decker model offers the best of both worlds as a portable air conditioner and heater in one. Keep a 350-square-foot area cool in the heat with 14,000 BTUs, or a 375-foot-room toasty with 11,000 BTUs when the temperature drops. Easy-to-use electronic LED controls plus a remote control made this AC a breeze to operate from anywhere in the room. While the vent renders the Black & Decker dependent on double hung or sliding windows, the castor wheels and carrying handles keep it portable and suitable for plenty of spaces, and with a quiet sleep setting of 75 dB, noisiness will never be an issue. Score this Amazon best-seller now for $356, down from $480.

Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner

Frigidaire has been outfitting America with air conditioners since the 1950s, but the Cool Connect portable AC is their most advanced offering yet. Part of the smart home revolution, this 12,000 BTU Wi-Fi connected AC offers mobile operation on smart devices using the Frigidaire app. Available on iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, the app enables you to remotely turn the unit on and off, set control and fan modes, or set your Cool Connect to a custom 24-hour schedule. The cylindrical design, with three cooling speeds and three fan speeds, allows 360-degree airflow, keeping rooms up to 550 square feet cool. The sleek, compact design and windowless operation make this portable air conditioner an ideal choice for any room. Get yours now for just $549, down from $600.

Haier HPP08XCR Portable Air Conditioner

Among the more affordable portable AC options is the Haier HPP08XCR model. This 8,000 BTU air conditioner offers three cooling and fan speeds, and cools rooms up to 200 square feet. A digital time and temperature display with a 24-hour timer, plus a full-function remote, make this model easy to operate, and a washable, side-out mesh filter makes it a breeze to keep clean. While it may lack the bells and whistles of other brands, the Haier HPP08XCR does one important job well, and that’s keeping you cool. Priced at just $238, down from $260, this is a bargain that’s hard to beat.

