These portable air conditioner deals bring the cool to your Memorial Day party

Summer is approaching, and while there’s no guarantee it’s safe to hit the beach by then, you can always choose to keep it cool at home with an air conditioner. We’ve listed here portable air conditioners from Black & Decker, Honeywell, and LG, all of which you can count on for reliable, energy-efficient performance. The best part? They are currently discounted on Amazon and Best Buy for up to $120 off. Get ready to beat the scorching summer heat by jumping on these early Memorial Day sales now.

Black & Decker Portable Air Conditioner (BPACT08WT) — $310, was $330

Boasting a cooling capacity of 8,000 BTU, this model is the ideal air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, offices, bedrooms, living rooms, and any space sized up to 200 square feet. This unit combines three energy-efficient functions for all of your ventilation and cooling needs with its cool, fan, and dehumidifying modes. By dehumidifying while cooling, the AC is able to keep the air both cool and dry, lessen the humidity in the room, reduce mildew and mold in the air, and block the growth of bacteria in hot and steamy conditions. Its adjustable fan speed does a great job of cooling the air, with 65 degrees Fahrenheit as the maximum setting.

The self-evaporating operation of this Black & Decker air conditioner ensures that your living space remains dry and clean even without buckets or drain pans. You can turn on the Sleep Mode so it runs extra quiet while you work or sleep and to let it adjust the air temperature automatically at night. Easily control the unit through the included simple remote control or the top-mounted LED display.

True to its portable convenience, the Black & Decker BPACT08WT can be wheeled into any room with a siding or double-hung window. Just attach the hose and window adapter and plug it in and it’s ready to cool. Its filter is reusable and slides out easily for quick cleanups. Don’t miss Amazon’s deal and bring home this air conditioner at a sale price of $310.

Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner (HL10CESWK) — $400, was $520

The Honeywell HL10CESWK comes equipped with a 10,000-BTU cooling power, making it a great air conditioner for rooms and spaces measuring up to 450 square feet. In addition to beating the heat, it has a dehumidifier mode which can remove about 80 pints of moisture in the air, along with impurities like pet dander, hair, and dust. The unit also boasts three fan-only speeds but can keep the noise to a minimum of 49 to 52 decibels even when set to the highest setting. You can choose to activate the sleep mode which increases and decreases the air temperature at regular intervals to save on energy when you are least active.

With smooth-swerving wheels in place, the Honeywell HL10CESWK can be easily transported to any room you wish to use it in. Just roll it to your chosen spot and set it up with the necessary window kit accessories. Quick installation is assured both for vertical and horizontal orientations. The air conditioner comes with the Smart Digital Thermostat system that works with a remote, making it convenient for you to change settings from anywhere in the room.

Say goodbye to costly filter replacements and frequent emptying of buckets with this Honeywell portable air conditioner. Its all thanks to its automatic evaporation and continuous drain operation as well as washable dual-filtration system that’s built to last and easily cleaned under running water. Order yours now on Best Buy at a discounted price of $400 — that’s a cool $120 in savings.

LG Portable Air Conditioner (LP1217GSR) — $465, was $520

With 12,000 BTU cooling capacity, this LG portable air conditioner is capable of keeping rooms and spaces up to 200 square feet cool. Effective air circulation is made possible by the auto-swing air vent technology that makes sure cool air is distributed evenly and no hot spot is left untouched. The unit is also built with two cooling and fan speeds plus a 24-hour programmable on/off timer that lets you set a schedule. Its control panel flaunts an LED screen complete with sleek digital controls, making it easy for you to switch between modes and settings. There’s also an included full-function LCD remote control for easy adjustments even without leaving your couch, bed, or workspace.

This LG portable air conditioner also serves as a dehumidifier. It can get rid of 2.7 pints of moisture from the air per hour backed by an auto-evaporation system so you don’t have to empty a drain pan or bucket from time to time. With casters built into the unit, the AC can be easily wheeled from room to room. An installation kit plus manual are included for fast and easy setup.

When set to low mode, the LG LP1217GSR guarantees a smooth, quiet operation. Sound level is estimated at around 51 decibels, allowing you to focus or rest without getting bothered by unnecessary noise. Normally sold for $520, you can pick up this portable air conditioner at a sale price of $465 on Best Buy.

