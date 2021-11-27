If you feel you missed out on good offers, don’t worry: There are some amazing Black Friday TV deals you can still shop. These three TVs are currently massively discounted, and if you shop quickly, you’ll have a brand-new source of entertainment fully ready for the upcoming holidays. This time of the year brings some of the best prices on TVs, and whether you take advantage of the latest Cyber Monday deals or jump on these last-minute sales highlighted below, you’re winning. Check these offers out before they’re all gone — the time is running out!

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — $380, was $450

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — $450, was $700

Hisense 75-inch 4K LED UHD Smart TV — $700, was $790

Why Buy:

Extremely good value

Access to hundreds of apps through Android

Customizable home screen for easy access to movies and shows

Breathtaking image quality in full 4K UHD HDR

The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV offers everything you might want to ask for from a TV. If you want an immersive, high-quality viewing experience, you’ve come to the right place. You’re getting a massive screen that supports 4K Ultra HD. That’s four times the resolution of a Full HD television, meaning increased image clarity and a truly lifelike image reproduction. The TV has a stunning range of colors and brightness, carefully showcasing both deep darks and bright sunlight, making watching TV easy even in the dark.

As this is a smart TV that runs on an Android operating system, it comes with a number of features that let you make the most of your new TV. You’re getting built-in Chromecast that helps you cast music, movies, and photos from your phone directly onto the TV; full access to the Google Play Store for countless apps; and, of course, pre-installed Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and many more. You can connect to the TV wirelessly via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and start enjoying all of your favorite forms of entertainment from the very moment it arrives.

Paying $380 for a high-class television like this is such a steal. For the best image quality and home entertainment at an affordable price, make sure you don’t miss this last-minute Black Friday 4K TV deal — it’s bound to disappear soon.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — $450, was $700

Why Buy:

High-quality studio sound

Gorgeous 65-inch display with LED backlight

Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Perfect for both watching movies and console gaming

Good news: The next time you sink into the sofa and realize you forgot the remote, you’ll no longer have to get up — provided you grab this 4K TV while it’s still on sale. Fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, this television can be controlled by voice. Use voice commands to swap between countless apps provided by Fire TV. There’s a lot to choose from, and between Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV, and more, you’ll never run out of things to watch. However, if you’ll find yourself itching for a change of pace, you’ll be pleased to know that Insignia has a large number of connectors, allowing you to plug in a Blu-ray player, game console, and more. On top of all that, this TV supports Apple AirPlay, meaning you can connect your Apple device to it to share videos, photos, and music easier than ever.

We’ve reviewed a different model of Insignia TV, the Insignia F50, and we’ve only had good things to say about it. The same is true here. Smart features are just the tip of the iceberg: This television has a lot to offer in terms of how great the viewing experience is, too. With its large 65-inch Ultra HD screen and the use of high dynamic range, it provides stunning visuals on every TV channel. Being LED-backlit, it also offers fantastic color reproduction with more shades than you ever thought were possible. The DTS studio sound is just the cherry on top of this already great deal: Full viewing immersion is guaranteed.

If you like the look of this TV, it’s best to buy it right now while supplies last — a TV this cheap is going to sell out in the blink of an eye.

Hisense 75-inch 4K LED UHD Smart TV — $700, was $790

Why Buy:

Massive 75-inch screen for a theater-like feel

Android TV with access to over 700,000 movies

Built-in Chromecast and other Android apps

Voice remote included via Google Assistant

We’re entering the big leagues — literally — with this outstanding 75-inch Hisense TV. It definitely makes the cut for some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can shop for today, so it’s not likely to remain available for long. Hisense generally makes high-quality TVs, as proven by our Hisense U7G 4K TV review — and this model is every bit as good as its excellent cousin. It truly has the full package: a massive screen that makes Friday movie night feel like a trip to the cinema, crystal-clear image quality, access to hundreds of Android apps, and a few fun bells and whistles that set it apart from the competition. The TV screen, surrounded by ultra-thin bezels, is the perfect example of optimizing screen size without making the television overwhelmingly huge. Sure, it’ll be a centerpiece in your room, but it’ll only take up exactly as much space as is necessary, all the while providing you and your family with the latest and greatest that TV has to offer.

This Hisense TV offers a 4K Ultra HD viewing experience combined with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, meaning greater picture clarity, appropriate contrasts, and beautiful colors. Being a smart TV based on Android, it gives you access to apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. You can navigate it with the attached remote or enable Google Assistant to control it by voice. It has an automatic low latency mode, so it’s not just great for movies — it makes a fantastic option for console gaming, delivering smooth performance in every title.

This is an outstanding TV and finding it cheaper than it is right now is pretty much impossible, so grab it quickly while this last-minute sale is still on.

