Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones are $70 off today

If you’re looking for great headphone deals, Bose headphones should be at the top of your list. Bose has a reputation for making some of the best consumer-oriented audio peripherals in the industry, and the Bose 700s are among its best headphones so far. You can pick up these incredible noise-canceling headphones on Amazon for a huge $70 discount, bringing them down to just $329 from $399. This is one of the best Bose headphone deals you’ll see all year, so what are you waiting for? Keep reading to discover why the Bose 700s are so beloved.

When we reviewed the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, we called them a “business-class delight.” These are perfectly designed for people who have to frequently travel, whether it’s for business or leisure. But even if you never leave your city, these headphones are still an excellent pickup. The big headlining feature is Bose’s industry-leading noise cancellation, which does an amazing job of completely blocking any external sound from creeping in. So whether you’re trying to minimize the noise of shaky turbulence or a busy park, you will be completely immersed in what you’re currently listening to.

These Bose 700 headphones are also incredibly comfortable, making them easy to wear for extended periods. And you’ll be wearing them all day because of their phenomenal battery life; you get up to 20 hours with ANC turned on and up to 40 hours when it’s turned off. That means you probably won’t have to charge these for more than two days. Charging is also extremely fast, thanks to USB-C quick charge compatibility. The sound quality is predictably excellent, with great volume and balance for music, audiobooks, and podcasts. You’ll also find one of the best microphones we’ve seen on a pair of wireless headphones, with impeccable call quality when you need to hop into Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of wireless headphones as comfortable and competent as the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. You can pick these up at Amazon on sale for just $329, a $70 discount from the regular price of $399. So hit the Buy Now button below and upgrade your listening experience today!

