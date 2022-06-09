 Skip to main content
Save $50 on this Bose Bluetooth speaker with Alexa at Walmart

Vann Vicente
By
Bose Portable Smart Speaker on a lunch table.

It’s handy to have a smart speaker around your home. Whether you want to listen to music in the shower or control your smart home appliances, a high-quality speaker can help you in more ways than one. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve seen all year. Right now, you can pick up this Bose Portable Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa compatibility for just $349 at Walmart, a significant $50 discount from the original price of $399. Keep reading to discover what makes this smart speaker an incredible deal.

Bose is known for making some of the best speakers in the industry, and this Bose Portable Smart Speaker is no different. It’s an incredibly versatile device, capable of being a smart home hub, wireless home speaker, and portable Bluetooth speaker all at the same time. That means you can have it plugged into the wall when you’re just chilling at home, then unplug it when you’re about to go on an extended vacation. It also has Bose’s signature fantastic audio quality, with a clear 360-degree sound that helps you hear your music and podcasts no matter where it’s placed in a space.

It’s also compatible out of the box with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can easily pair it to your entire smart home configuration in a snap. You can also start playing music instantly from your favorite streaming services, including Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition, the Bose speaker allows you to control your smart lights and other devices with just your voice. This speaker also excels on the go, with up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s more than enough for a pool party or an extended road trip. It’s also water-resistant and durable, so you should have no problem bringing it to rugged environments.

Right now, you can pick up this excellent Bose Portable Smart Speaker at Walmart for a considerable discount. Get it for just $349, a big $50 off the regular price tag of $399. That’s an absolute steal considering it’s from one of the most renowned audio brands around. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

