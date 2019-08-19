Deals

Bose’s SoundLink II wireless headphones get a nice discount on Amazon

While earbuds are great and convenient, headphones remain the go-to choice of audiophiles when it comes to listening to music on the go. There are a ton of options available on the market, and Bose makes some of the best. Its SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II are currently discounted on Amazon, dropping the price from $229 to $199. An additional $50 off awaits if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing it further down to $149.

Bose has a stellar reputation for incorporating excellent technology in each of its products, and the same is true with the SoundLink II. These headphones combine comfort, convenience, and superb audio quality to provide you with an amazing listening experience.

This pair is equipped with the TriPort technology and Active EQ which work together to deliver a sound that’s crisp and strong no matter the volume. It also has an advanced microphone system that ensures precise call quality even in noisy and windy environments and an enhanced sidetone that makes your voice clearer at the other end. Switching between Bluetooth devices is a breeze. Let’s say you’re watching a movie on your tablet and a there’s an incoming call on your phone, the headphones will pause the video and take the call, and when the call is done, the movie resumes.

Comfort and durability are great factors to consider when buying headphones and the SoundLink II excels in that area. It’s lighter and more comfortable than comparable wireless headphones and is crafted from impact-resistant materials to keep up with busy lifestyles. Each ear cup is cushioned and comes with button controls that allow for quick switching between calls and music. You can also control music and other functions on various Android and iOS devices. The headphones fold flat into the included protective case which is useful for travel or storage when not in use.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II can give you up to 15 hours of playback time. A backup audio cable is included should you wish to extend your listening sessions when the battery runs out. Order the black or white version today on Amazon at a discounted price of $199.

