Score Bose's SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for only $199 at Walmart

Erica Katherina
By
Bose SoundSport Free
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Research states that listening to music while working out helps burn more calories as you tend to move harder, better, stronger, and faster. While over-the-ear headphones provide top-flight sound quality, they aren’t very easy to carry and move with. True wireless earbuds prove to be a better choice as they provide you with the comfort and freedom to move around untethered from your phone. Walmart currently has a deal on the Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds that lets you in on a 20% discount.

As an industry leader in audio equipment, Bose has made history in incorporating the latest and greatest technology in each of its products. The same can be expected in the SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds. With impressive battery life, incredible audio sound quality, and good bass response, it makes an attractive pick for those who have had their fill of wires.

From aesthetics to performance, these earbuds are built to endure even the most demanding workouts. Bose engineered the nozzle of the ear tips to spread contact evenly around the inside of your ear, while the fin conforms naturally to the shape of the upper ridge of your ear. These ensure a comfortable and personalized fit, allowing you to take new heights in your workout without worrying about the earbuds falling out. It’s also IPX4-rated water-resistant which keeps it dry and fully functional despite making contact with sweat or water splashes, so you can enjoy listening to your favorite tunes no matter the weather or how intense your training.

Bose made sure to tune the circuits for incredible sound and tweak the antenna position for maximum Bluetooth signal strength. Whether your phone is in your arm, in your pocket, or on top of a treadmill, you can count on these earbuds to play music clearly and consistently. Also integrated are the volume-optimized EQ and digital signal processing technologies that ensure full and balanced audio quality on any volume.

The SoundSport has a five-hour battery life which is long enough to power you through almost any workout. Keeping them in the charging case can provide two additional full charges which are equivalent to up to 10 hours of playback time.

Have fun during your workout with the Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds. You can order the orange, midnight blue, or black version for only $199 on Walmart.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

