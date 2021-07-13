  1. Deals
You won’t believe this all-in-one printer deal at Staples

Canon imageclass mf236n AIO laser printer.

Standard printers are useful, but every so often, if you can find a decent deal, you can get an all-in-one (AIO) printer for the same price. AIO printers do it all, allowing you to make copies, print, and scan from just one machine. A quick browse of all the active printer deals will show you they vary in price from “not bad” to “holy smokes, Batman!”

Staples is offering a super reasonable — and frankly, exciting — deal on the Canon ImageClass MF236n All-in-One Printer. You can have it shipped to your doorstep for $155, which is $45 or 22% off the full price. It’s also USB- and network-ready, so you can share it on a local network and print from anywhere in the office or your home.

Yes, the Canon ImageClass MF236n AIO Printer can print, copy, and scan, but what’s more impressive is that all your content is printed at a 600 x 600 dpi high-quality resolution. It prints at a speed of 24 pages per minute, but that’s only with black ink — color is slower. It has a monthly duty cycle of 15,000 pages, which is more relevant if it’s being used in an office or business setting. It’s network-ready thanks to a wired LAN Ethernet port and also features USB 2.0 connectivity.

The tray has a 250-sheet capacity. What’s more, a 256MB internal memory means print jobs sent or shared to the printer can remain in local memory. It even supports AirPrint for iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch models. An LCD on the front details ink levels, incoming jobs, current status, and similar notifications. All buttons are labeled and make it easy to use, even for someone with no tech experience.

Staples is offering the Canon ImageClass All-in-One Laser Printer for $155. Normally $200, you’re getting $45 off the full price, and free shipping or delivery is included. This is a Staples “Special Buy” offer, so it will only be available for a couple of days, max. Act soon if you want the printer!

