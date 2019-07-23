Share

An all-in-one (printer, scanner, and copier) wireless printer is a great choice for home and office printing. Walmart currently dropped the price of Canon PIXMA Wireless Printers by up to 53%. This is your best chance to get one and secure your child an essential tool for their studies. While it may still be the middle of summer break, it’s always good to be prepared for when it’s time for them to get back to school. These Canon Pixma printers can be perfect for all their school printing needs.

CANON PIXMA TR8520 WIRELESS ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER – 50% OFF

Just in time for when you and your kids need a home printer that can deliver their school reports and other homework assignments, the Canon PIXMA TR8520 Wireless Printer has you covered. With its memory card slot and wireless connectivity options, your children will have an easy time printing from their smartphones or iPads with just a few taps.

Wireless printing from your mobile device is possible with the use of the Canon Print App. This printer also supports AirPrint, Bluetooth Printing, Easy-PhotoPrint, Google Cloud Print, PIXMA Cloud Link, and many more. Effortless printing can be at your fingertips with connections through either Wi-Fi or networked Ethernet.

The TR8520 printer uses five individual ink cartridges and only requires you to replace the cartridge that runs out, saving you from the additional hassle. It also has a built-in fax and scanner.

Don’t wait until after this 50% discount passes — snatch the Canon PIXMA Wireless Printer now for only $100 from its original price of $200.

CANON PIXMA MX532 INKJET MULTIFUNCTION PRINTER – 53% OFF

With a print resolution of up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi, the Canon PIXMA MX532 Multifunction Printer can produce stunning quality and detail for your child’s photos and school documents. You can even print a borderless 4-inch x 6-inch photo in less than 50 seconds.

The Canon MX532 has an automatic document feeder that can hold up to 30 sheets of paper for easy copying and faxing multiple-page reports. It can do auto-duplex printing on both sides of the sheet to avoid the hassle of turning it over manually and to reduce paper usage.

Using the Auto Scan Mode, the original copy is identified automatically and will be saved in its proper format. And you will never need to worry about disturbing others during late-night printing as it has a Quiet Mode setting.

This is your best chance to get the Canon PIXMA MX532 Multifunction Printer for only $70 instead of $150 and take advantage of its $80 discount.

Looking for more stuff? Check out other deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.