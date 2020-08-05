  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Need a cheap printer? This Canon is down to just $60 at Best Buy

By

If you feel in need of a new printer ready for heading back to class, the latest back-to-school sales at Best Buy have you covered with the Canon TR3520 printer for just $60. That’s a modest but important saving of $10 on the usual price. In terms of printer deals, it’s pretty great, giving you everything you’ll need for your studies.

The Canon TR3520 printer is a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer. It offers fast print speeds of up to 8.8 images per minute in black and white with up to 4.4 images per minute in color. That makes it perfect for when you need to print out an important document for your studies as well as any time you want to print out something for fun too. Canon claims you can create a 4 x 6-inch photo-quality print in as little as 70 seconds, too, ensuring your beloved favorite image is there forever.

Thanks to the Canon TR3520 printer having Wi-Fi capabilities, you won’t feel physically tethered to the printer at any time. It happily works with laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets. It takes seconds to set up and there’s even support for select online cloud services. There’s also Apple AirPrint compatibility, which streamlines the process even further if you’re an iPhone or iPad owner.

The printer comes with one black and one tri-color print cartridge so you’re good to go the moment you take it out of the box. A large paper tray means you can slot in up to 100 sheets so you won’t have to keep restocking the printer. It also has scanning support so you can easily copy documents, scan them into your computer, or even fax them to key people. The Canon TR3520 printer also supports duplex printing so you can easily print on both sides of the paper without turning it over manually, saving you plenty of time — as well as paper.

Ordinarily priced at $70, the Canon TR3520 printer is down to $60 at Best Buy right now. It’s a saving that soon adds up especially as you don’t have to worry about buying any new ink cartridges any time soon. Ideally suited for school or a modest home office setup, we can’t see this offer lasting for long. Snap it up now while you need a printer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap student laptop deals for August 2020

how to view instagram stories on your computer laptop

These are the best cheap printer deals for August 2020

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

These are the best cheap iPad deals for August 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Back-to-School Printer Deals 2020: Canon and HP

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best cheap drone deals for August 2020: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for only $300 at Best Buy

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

3 Lenovo laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today

This 27-inch Lenovo 4K monitor is an absolute steal at $230

Need a cheap laptop for school? This Lenovo is down to $380 — save $50

These are the best cheap GPU deals for August 2020

The best cheap Razer deals for July 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

The best cheap HP laptop deals for August 2020

best cheap HP laptop deals

The best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals for August 2020

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Get in shape and stay in shape with the best home gym deals for August 2020

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for August 2020