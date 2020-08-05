If you feel in need of a new printer ready for heading back to class, the latest back-to-school sales at Best Buy have you covered with the Canon TR3520 printer for just $60. That’s a modest but important saving of $10 on the usual price. In terms of printer deals, it’s pretty great, giving you everything you’ll need for your studies.

The Canon TR3520 printer is a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer. It offers fast print speeds of up to 8.8 images per minute in black and white with up to 4.4 images per minute in color. That makes it perfect for when you need to print out an important document for your studies as well as any time you want to print out something for fun too. Canon claims you can create a 4 x 6-inch photo-quality print in as little as 70 seconds, too, ensuring your beloved favorite image is there forever.

Thanks to the Canon TR3520 printer having Wi-Fi capabilities, you won’t feel physically tethered to the printer at any time. It happily works with laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets. It takes seconds to set up and there’s even support for select online cloud services. There’s also Apple AirPrint compatibility, which streamlines the process even further if you’re an iPhone or iPad owner.

The printer comes with one black and one tri-color print cartridge so you’re good to go the moment you take it out of the box. A large paper tray means you can slot in up to 100 sheets so you won’t have to keep restocking the printer. It also has scanning support so you can easily copy documents, scan them into your computer, or even fax them to key people. The Canon TR3520 printer also supports duplex printing so you can easily print on both sides of the paper without turning it over manually, saving you plenty of time — as well as paper.

Ordinarily priced at $70, the Canon TR3520 printer is down to $60 at Best Buy right now. It’s a saving that soon adds up especially as you don’t have to worry about buying any new ink cartridges any time soon. Ideally suited for school or a modest home office setup, we can’t see this offer lasting for long. Snap it up now while you need a printer.

