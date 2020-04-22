Hurry! Xbox Game Pass (Ultimate) is on sale right now starting at $1

Stuck at home and keen to have more Xbox games available to you than you know what to do with? Grab a cheap Xbox Game Pass from CDKeys and you’ll enjoy access to hundreds of different games. Right now, you can grab a two-week subscription to Xbox Game Pass for only $1 or a two-week subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2. After something a little more long-term? Scroll down to see everything on offer.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is perfect for Xbox-only gamers. For the price, you get instant access to more than 400 must-play titles. It’s a solid mixture of new and old hits with all of the big exclusives like the Forza franchise, Halo series, and all the Gears of War games available through the service. There’s room for new IPs too like Sea of Thieves. Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 games are available through Xbox Game Pass with something for everyone’s taste here. Young and old will love it, with new games added regularly.

14-Day Xbox Game Pass — $1

— 1-Month Xbox Game Pass — $4

— 3-Month Xbox Game Pass — $20

The best value deal here is the 3-month Xbox Game Pass but if you’ve never tried the service out before, you can’t go wrong with 14 days for just over a dollar.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate works a lot like Xbox Game Pass. You get access to hundreds of games on your Xbox One and Xbox 360 with different titles released on a regular basis. Where it’s worth the extra expense is if you’re also a PC gamer. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to select titles on Windows 10. When we say select, it still means access to over a hundred titles. Games include titles like The Outer Worlds, Forza Horizon 4, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Prey, and many big indie hits, too.

14-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — $2

— 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — $10

— 3-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — $28

Again, the 3-month deal is the best value choice here. You get plenty of time to dive into hundreds of games, all for less than the price of one new one. Plus, if you also own an Xbox One, you’re seriously never going to run out of options here.

