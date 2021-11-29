  1. Deals
Latest Chromecast with Google TV down to $39 for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable Chromecast Cyber Monday deal, you should turn to Walmart and its for the Chromecast with Google TV, which lowers the streaming device’s price to just $39 from its original price of $50. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals that you can take advantage of if you want to add smart TV capabilities to a regular TV, or to replace the interface that you currently use. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so you shouldn’t waste time — take advantage of this offer as soon as you can.

Today’s best Chromecast Cyber Monday deal

White Chromecast and remote on table.

Why buy:

  • Adds Google TV interface to Chromecast streaming
  • Remote control features dedicated Google Assistant button
  • Easy to set up through TV or Google Home app
  • Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The Chromecast with Google TV is among Digital Trends’ best streaming devices as an affordable option, and it’s the perfect choice for shoppers who have already invested a lot into the Google ecosystem. It improves upon the original Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, which cast content from smartphones to the TV so you can watch shows and movies on a bigger screen, by adding a remote control and the Google TV interface. Google TV runs on top of Android TV to display your favorite content, provide suggestions depending on your viewing habits, and enable easy access to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. The remote control, meanwhile, comes with power and volume button that will control your TV, a circle to navigate the Google TV interface, dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, and a Google Assistant button, among others.

It’s very easy to set up the Chromecast with Google TV. You just need to plug it directly into your TV’s HDMI port, then go through the quick installation process that will be displayed on the screen or through the Google Home app on your smartphone. The streaming device will then recommend some apps to install, download some updates, and set up Google Assistant, among other things that you need to do during the setup process. Once you’re done, you can start using voice commands with Google Assistant, for functions such as discovering and playing content, launching apps, and searching for information. The streaming device loads apps and content quickly, so there won’t be any long downtimes.

The Chromecast with Google TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, for impressive video and audio when watching content on streaming apps that support these technologies. You don’t have to look hard for new shows and movies to watch, as Google TV is heavily focused on content recommendation, which is based on what you like. If more than one person will be using the streaming device, it’s highly recommended that you sign in using separate Google accounts so that the recommendations will be spot on.

When does this Chromecast Cyber Monday deal end?

You can take advantage of this Chromecast Cyber Monday deal from Walmart as long as stocks are available, but we’re not sure if there’s much time. According to an Adobe Analytics report, the out-of-stock alerts that retailers have recently released are up 124% compared with pre-pandemic levels. That number will only increase, and there’s a chance that the Chromecast with Google TV will be one of the products that gets sold out. If you want to purchase the Chromecast with Google TV with a discount this Cyber Monday, you have to do so now.

