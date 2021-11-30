4 great Cyber laptop Monday deals still available today

The best Cyber Monday deals aren’t yet over with some pretty sweet Cyber Monday laptop deals hanging around. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop and you didn’t have the chance over the weekend, there’s still a chance to buy a great new device, no matter what your budget is. Read on while we take you through our four highlights. Just remember — we can’t guarantee how long these offers are on for. Cyber Monday is over which means these laptop deals could end any time now. If you know you want it, buy it now so you don’t miss out. Stock is very likely to be strictly limited by this point.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $149, was $289

Why buy:

Sleek design

Good display

Plenty of storage

Fast boot-up time

Offering much of what the best Chromebooks can provide, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a great choice for those on a budget. For the price, you get a Mediatek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage. Storage, in particular, is pretty high on this model with many Chromebooks only providing 32Gb of eMMC storage. It’s not a huge deal as — for the most part — you’ll be storing files on the cloud and using Google apps on the cloud too, but it’s nice to know the option to store more files locally is there. For those times when you’re not near a Wi-Fi point, it’s hugely convenient. There’s also a built-in HD webcam with a microphone plus a built-in media reader if you’re keen to transfer files from your camera or smartphone.

Besides the specs on show here, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 also looks great. It has a stylish 14-inch display that looks great and offers excellent quality color and clarity. It also has an anti-glare finish to reduce eyestrain. Plus, the Chromebook looks good too, looking far more expensive than it actually is. It only weighs just over 3 pounds so it’s easy to take out and about with you, with the laptop measuring just 0.74-inch thin further proving useful. Throw in 10-hour battery life and the fact the system takes mere seconds to boot up, and this is the ideal system for all your working needs. Whether you need it for your daily commute or to take between classes, this should be the ideal Chromebook for most needs.

HP 17.3-inch Laptop — $400, was $550

Why buy:

Large display

Very smart design

Fast charge support

Good specifications

From one of the best laptop brands, this HP 17.3-inch laptop is a hugely tempting proposition because of its screen. Unlike many other laptops, it has a 17.3-inch display which means you’ve got plenty of screen space to see exactly what’s going on and even multitask more effectively. That’s further helped by its specifications elsewhere. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need for being productive while on the move. It’s designed for portability too as demonstrated by its great battery life which also uses HP Fast Charge. The latter means that you can recharge from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes so you don’t have to worry about waiting too long to be mobile again.

As well as that, the HP 17.3-inch laptop has some other smart features. It uses Windows 11 Home in S mode so it’s that bit faster than full Windows 11. It also has an HP True Vision HD camera that promises vibrant clarity even in low lighting conditions. An HDMI-out port means you can easily plug it into another monitor or even a TV to gain some extra screen space. It also has a full-sized keyboard with an integrated numeric pad — something that many laptops skip — along with an ethernet port if you’d prefer to plug it into your internet connection rather than rely on Wi-Fi. Well thought out in every way, this is a laptop that’s ideal for anyone keen to work hard while on the move.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop — $550, was $800

Why buy:

2-in-1 design

Good specifications

Touchscreen display

Ideal for all kinds of work

Can’t decide whether you want a tablet or a laptop? Get both with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. Its 14-inch Full HD TrueLife Touch Narrow Border display is both a laptop screen and a touchscreen that’s ideal for use as a tablet. That’s further enhanced by the laptop’s hinges which means you can use it in a variety of positions to ensure it works well as a presentation display, for watching movies or simply for giving you a digital sketch pad. It’s all fantastically flexible and perfect if you simply can’t make up your mind between laptop or tablet and ideally want both.

Alongside that, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is no slouch elsewhere either. As you’d expect from something vying to be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it has plenty of good hardware under the hood. That includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. It also has integrated AMD Radeon graphics although don’t count on using this for gaming. Instead, it’s a delight for productivity users. Able to recharge to up to 80% in 60 minutes, it’s highly portable too so you can easily take it between locations or classes. A thin design makes that particularly simple to do. Even its keyboard is well designed with a larger keyboard that has 9% bigger keys than the previous generation so it’s easier to type on. Rounded edges mean the laptop feels good while you move it around too. There’s really a lot to like about the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950

Why buy:

Fantastic display

Thin and stylish design

Well thought out laptop

Ideal for someone looking for power and style

The Dell XPS 13 continues to be one of the best laptops out there combining fantastic style and great hardware. If you don’t need a touchscreen display and you’re simply looking for a great productivity machine, this is the one for you. It’s fantastically priced and will last you for many years to come. One of our favorite things about it is its 13.3-inch full HD display. It offers InfinityEdge technology which means it has hardly any bezels around it. It looks fantastic and also means you have a lighter laptop than most. That’s further reflected by how the Dell XPS 13 is a 13-inch laptop that fits into an 11-inch form factor. You get all the benefits of a 13-inch screen while only carrying the weight of an 11-inch laptop. Perfect, right?

Alongside that, the Dell XPS 13 also has plenty of other great hardware. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to be more productive on the move. Alongside that are other tweaks like an improved webcam for those all-important video calls, an integrated fingerprint reader, plus a more durable design. The laptop is made from a block of aluminum cut in two pieces so it looks great and it’s highly durable. A carbon fiber palm rest means maximum strength and minimal weight meaning the entire laptop only weighs 2.6 pounds. Oozing class in every way, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is an utter delight to own and use.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations