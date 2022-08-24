This powerful pre-built gaming PC deal at Best Buy cuts $490 off the price

Gaming PC deals don’t get much better than the one we’ve spotted at Best Buy. Usually priced at $2,090, you can buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop for $1,600 right now, saving you $490 off the usual price. Packed with great hardware and looking pretty cool, too, it’s the ideal gaming setup for anyone keen to play games at a higher quality level than before. Here’s why you need it.

Why you should buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop

If you’ve been considering one of the best gaming laptops and decided to go a different route, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop gives you great value for money. It offers an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor as well as 16GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage space. That means fast performance across the board, but it gets even better when you consider the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card that’s included, featuring 8GB of VRAM to ensure speedy and silky-smooth performance at all times. Pair it up with one of the best gaming monitor deals, and you’ve got yourself a great gaming setup.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is well designed in other ways too. For instance, it has a stylish-looking exterior that’s ideal if you want to show it off during your games streams. It also features eight easily accessible USB ports, plus there’s a Gigabit LAN port for faster speeds. You can also hook it up to a TV as well as a monitor, thanks to its HDMI output and two DisplayPort outputs. With Windows 11 already installed, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is keen to rival the best gaming desktops, thanks to it being so well thought out. Buy it, and you won’t have a problem playing all your favorite games for many years to come.

Usually priced at $2,090, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is down to $1,600 right now at Best Buy, meaning you save $490 off the usual price. This is a great time to invest in a gaming desktop that will last you a while to come, thanks to its high-end hardware. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

