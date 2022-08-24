 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This powerful pre-built gaming PC deal at Best Buy cuts $490 off the price

Jennifer Allen
By
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop view from slightly above it.

Gaming PC deals don’t get much better than the one we’ve spotted at Best Buy. Usually priced at $2,090, you can buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop for $1,600 right now, saving you $490 off the usual price. Packed with great hardware and looking pretty cool, too, it’s the ideal gaming setup for anyone keen to play games at a higher quality level than before. Here’s why you need it.

Why you should buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop

If you’ve been considering one of the best gaming laptops and decided to go a different route, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop gives you great value for money. It offers an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor as well as 16GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage space. That means fast performance across the board, but it gets even better when you consider the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card that’s included, featuring 8GB of VRAM to ensure speedy and silky-smooth performance at all times. Pair it up with one of the best gaming monitor deals, and you’ve got yourself a great gaming setup.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is well designed in other ways too. For instance, it has a stylish-looking exterior that’s ideal if you want to show it off during your games streams. It also features eight easily accessible USB ports, plus there’s a Gigabit LAN port for faster speeds. You can also hook it up to a TV as well as a monitor, thanks to its HDMI output and two DisplayPort outputs. With Windows 11 already installed, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is keen to rival the best gaming desktops, thanks to it being so well thought out. Buy it, and you won’t have a problem playing all your favorite games for many years to come.

Usually priced at $2,090, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is down to $1,600 right now at Best Buy, meaning you save $490 off the usual price. This is a great time to invest in a gaming desktop that will last you a while to come, thanks to its high-end hardware. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Newegg is having a MASSIVE ABS gaming PC sale

ABS Legend Gaming PC

Back-to-school deal: The Surface Pro 7 and 8 are both over $300 off

The Surface Pro 8, showing its keyboard and kickstand.

Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!

The Dell Vostro 7510 sits open with analytics on the display.

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Best OLED TV deals for August 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best Projector Deals: Save on Nebula, LG, and more

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best AirPods deals for August 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Walmart TV deals for August 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

The Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $630 off today

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 15 is $700 off today

A Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits on an office desk next to an external monitor.

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Apple AirPods 2 - Charging Case - In-ear Headphones

How to exit full-screen mode on a Mac

Mission Control in MacOS

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey