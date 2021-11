Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Black Friday

Right now, we have a fantastic gaming laptop Black Friday deal for you. Dell has the G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop for just $700 saving you $320 on the usual price. With some great hardware under the hood, this is the ideal system for gaming on the move or when you simply have limited space at home. It’s just one of the many Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’re spotting right now while we pinpoint the absolute best Black Friday deals overall. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Why Buy:

Great specifications

Robust design

Excellent cooling system

Alienware style features at Dell prices

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, you know you’re onto a good thing with the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop. It offers many of the specifications you’d expect from the best gaming laptops. That includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD. Where things get even better is courtesy of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card combined with a 15.6-inch full HD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Just what you need for gaming on the move in style. The refresh rate means you won’t have to worry about any screen blurring during the fastest of action.

Alongside that, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop also has some great cooling systems. Its thermal system utilizes copper pipping to dissipate heat keeping things cooler and more stable. The use of the Alienware Game Shift technology means you can enjoy a turbo boost of power at the touch of a button too, all while staying cooler than other laptops. It’s a smartly designed system for taking advantage of the power and performance it can offer.

Normally priced at $1,019, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop is down to just $700 right now at Dell. As always, stock is very limited so you’ll need to snap it up now while you still can. You won’t want to miss out.

Should you shop this gaming laptop Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is often more of a rehash of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals so there’s no reason to hold out and see what happens. For one thing, there’s no guarantee that the discount you see on Black Friday will still be available on Cyber Monday. Laptops sell out fast especially when it comes to great Dell deals.

Remember — if you manage to see something better on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your existing order or return it if it’s too late. Just keep an eye on delivery times so you don’t have to wait too long for your bargain.

