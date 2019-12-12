Dell drop prices on UltraSharp 4K HD monitors by up to $260 off

Dell doesn’t just sell good quality desktop PCs and laptops; it also sells some great monitors. With dozens of great monitors and screens for multiple different situations, it can be hard to know what monitor is right for you. Fortunately, Dell has put some stunning computer monitors on sale for a limited time only.

These deals mean you’ll often save at least 20% on your purchases, which often means extra inches on the screen for no extra expenditure by you. If you buy now, they’ll arrive by December 23 just in time for Christmas and with free standard shipping.

Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor: U2419H — $223

For a great all-around screen, there’s the Dell UltraSharp 24 inch U2419H monitor. It’s on sale down from $310 to $235, saving you a hefty $75. The monitor is 23.8 inches with full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. It’s factory calibrated so that the color consistency is near unbeatable at 99% accuracy, with a wide viewing angle meaning you can see such vibrant colors from many different perspectives. The screen itself is really thin too so it won’t take up much desk space. It offers an HDMI connector along with two DisplayPort connectors, audio line-out port, and 3 USB ports.

Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor: U2419HC — $242

If USB-C connectivity is vital to your productivity then the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C U2419HC monitor is ideal for you. Priced at $255, down from $340, you’ll save $85 buying it right now. Like the U2419H, it offers a 23.8-inch screen with full HD resolution and highly accurate color consistency, along with an HDMI port and DisplayPort connectors. Where things change is the addition of that all-important USB-C connection. If you need the convenience of single cable connectivity that USB-C can provide, this is the solution for you.

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor: P2418HZ — $247



If you regularly participate in video conferencing, a monitor that’s more aimed at your collaborating needs is crucial. That’s the thinking behind the Dell 24 Video Conferencing P2418HZ monitor. Priced at $260, down from $330, you save $70 at the moment. It’s a 23.8-inch monitor that’s been certified for Microsoft Skype for Business as well as Windows Hello. It has a 2MP Full HD infrared sensor camera embedded in it with Windows Hello’s secure facial recognition software ensuring you can log in to your device safe and secure. A noise-canceling mic along with two 5W integrated speakers means it’s perfect for both communicating and listening during a meeting. Connections include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and two USB ports.

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor – U2717D — $270



On sale at $270, down from $600, the Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor – U2717D is a bargain at this price. It offers QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 which means 1.77 times more detail than full HD and the chance to see the finest of details on screen, no matter what you’re doing. Like with the other Dell offers, there’s 99% sRGB color coverage so you won’t miss out here, plus it has an ultra-thin bezel so it looks good and won’t take up much room. Connections include an HDMI port, DisplayPort, and an USB 3.0 hub. For when every single detail counts, this is the screen for you.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Monitor – U3219Q — $790



For when size is everything, there’s the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C U3219Q monitor. A high-end monitor, it’s currently on sale at $790, reduced from $1,050. A saving of $260 brings this 4K behemoth into a much more affordable price range for the high-end computer user. The 32-inch 4K screen offers a native resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 which will highlight the finest of things on screen for professional users. Input wise, it offers one HDMI port, one DisplayPort, one USB-C connector, along with five regular USB ports. There’s also antiglare protection. A near-25% reduction is the ideal time to switch to 4K.

