Dell just launched the XPS 13 Plus, so the older models are on sale

If you’ve been saving up for an upgrade by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, you might want to check out the available Dell laptop deals, as Dell is one of the best laptop brands. You should keep an eye out for Dell XPS deals in particular, because older models are getting cheaper with the official launch of the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus features an invisible trackpad with haptic feedback, a keyboard with larger keycaps and less space between the keys, and more powerful performance with the 12th-generation Intel Core processors. However, even without these upgrades, the older models of the laptop are still worthy investments, especially with the discounts that Dell is offering for them. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is down to $1,450 from its original price of $1,820 after a $370 discount, while the Dell XPS 13 Laptop is on sale for $1,550 after also a $370 reduction to its original price of $1,920.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, as its name suggests, features a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with virtually no bezels, so that there will be no distractions while you do work or watch streaming content. The display also comes with Dell’s Eyesafe technology, which reduces harmful blue light that will strain your eyes. The laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, with a 512GB SSD that should be more than enough space to install your most-used apps and store your important documents. The Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop also features an advanced thermal design that includes dual fans and a heat pipe with a single evaporator and dual condenser, to keep it running at peak performance.

It’s not the latest model as that’s the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is still a very capable device that will be able to handle your daily tasks. It’s currently available from Dell at $370 off, which slashes its price to $1,450 from its original price of $1,820. It’s part of Dell’s ongoing 72-hour sale, and there’s not much time left so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop.

If you don’t think you can maximize a touchscreen on your laptop and you’d rather trade that feature for a faster processor, then you should go for the Dell XPS 13 Laptop. This model is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, also with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD, but with 8GB of RAM that’s actually the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The bezel-less design and Eyesafe technology are also present in the laptop’s 13.4-inch OLED display, and if you’re planning to join virtual meetings a lot, the Dell XPS 13 Laptop’s webcam will deliver sharp video with its four-element lens and temporal noise reduction. You also won’t have to worry about overheating, as the laptop comes with the same advanced thermal design.

The Dell XPS 13 Laptop will stay reliable for years, even with the launch of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, because of its top-of-the-line components. You can purchase the laptop from Dell with a $370 discount that brings its price down to $1,550, from its original price of $1,920. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so don’t waste too much time thinking about it. If you’re already looking forward to the productivity boost and entertainment options that you’ll get from the Dell XPS 13 Laptop, then don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

