If you need to upgrade your laptop, you should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals, particularly Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, depending on the machine’s purpose. You don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday though, as there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. For example, the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted by $250, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops, with its 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bottom bezel resulting in a larger screen without increasing its overall size. The latest version of the laptop also features a larger keyboard and touchpad compared to its predecessor, maximizing the device’s surface. The 13.3-inch display offers Full HD resolution, for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Inside the Dell XPS 13 are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which makes it powerful enough to handle all your daily tasks for work or school. The laptop also features dual fans and heat pipes to keep it cool even after using it for several hours, and it’s also extra durable because the Dell XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces.

For a powerful, reliable, and stylish laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. It’s currently on sale from Dell in an early Black Friday offer that slashes the laptop’s price by $250, making it more affordable at $700 compared to its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, and it might not be long before it disappears. If you want to acquire the Dell XPS 13 for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

Dell’s early Black Friday deal for the Dell XPS 13 is seriously tempting, but there are other offers out there if you want to take a look around. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell XPS deals that you can shop right now, ahead of the chaos of the upcoming shopping holiday.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations