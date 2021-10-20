  1. Deals
The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

If you need to upgrade your laptop, you should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals, particularly Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, depending on the machine’s purpose. You don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday though, as there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. For example, the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted by $250, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops, with its 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bottom bezel resulting in a larger screen without increasing its overall size. The latest version of the laptop also features a larger keyboard and touchpad compared to its predecessor, maximizing the device’s surface. The 13.3-inch display offers Full HD resolution, for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Inside the Dell XPS 13 are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which makes it powerful enough to handle all your daily tasks for work or school. The laptop also features dual fans and heat pipes to keep it cool even after using it for several hours, and it’s also extra durable because the Dell XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces.

For a powerful, reliable, and stylish laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. It’s currently on sale from Dell in an early Black Friday offer that slashes the laptop’s price by $250, making it more affordable at $700 compared to its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, and it might not be long before it disappears. If you want to acquire the Dell XPS 13 for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

Dell’s early Black Friday deal for the Dell XPS 13 is seriously tempting, but there are other offers out there if you want to take a look around. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell XPS deals that you can shop right now, ahead of the chaos of the upcoming shopping holiday.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$735 $950
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware. more
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE17'

Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,057 $1,300
The Dell XPS 13 is a technological marvel for anyone who wants to get a head start on tomorrow’s work, featuring an 11th-gen Intel Core CPU and boosted RAM for a non-stop workflow. more
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (11th gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,053 $1,320
This deal bags you an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that doubles as a tablet, making it perfect for carrying on the go and sitting down to some serious work wherever you are. more
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,078 $1,400
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity. more
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE17'

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$830 $1,050
The Dell XPS 13 is the premier Dell laptop. It's powerful, sleek, and with a long battery life. The touch version adds that extra convenience. You get all the functionality of a tablet in your laptop. more
Buy at Dell Home

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,300
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell
