Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell is still offloading XPS 13 laptops for super cheap

A Dell XPS 13 laptop.
Like many of you, I am still reeling from the Prime Day festivities that took place on Monday and Tuesday. Missing out is never fun, especially on some of those awesome tech and gadget deals that were live earlier in the week, but luckily, there are still a ton of Dell XPS deals out there. It’s a last-minute opportunity to snag a new work, gaming, or web-browsing laptop — or whatever you’re going to use it for.

Ever the deal-maker, Dell is offering the Dell XPS 13 Laptop with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 13.3-inch FHD non-touch display, and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM for $700. That’s good for a full $200 off the usual retail price, and shipping is free. There’s only limited availability though, so if you have any interest, get in there fast.

The Dell XPS 13 is truly stunning inside and out, just as they claim. It’s thin and sleek, and ultra-lightweight, but it still has plenty of power under the hood. In Digital Trends’ Dell XPS 13 (2020) review, Luke Larsen said it’s “the best laptop you can buy.” It has a gorgeous design, a nearly bezel-less frame, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and excellent performance.

Inside is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It has a 13-inch FHD InfinityEdge non-touch display, with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 HD. Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive round out of the specs. Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1 are also part of the deal. Of course, it’s running a licensed copy of Windows 10 Home.

Dell is currently offering the XPS 13 Laptop for $200 off the full price, which is $900. That brings the final to $700 plus free shipping. This is a limited deal, so hurry if you want one. You’re not guaranteed the discount until you complete an order.

More Dell and Laptop Deals Available Now

Not sold on the Dell XPS 13? Want to see what else is out there? Here are all of the best laptops that are still on sale, rounded up for your viewing pleasure, below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX450, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $720
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$799 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,196 $1,299
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

