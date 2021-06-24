Dell is still offloading XPS 13 laptops for super cheap

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Like many of you, I am still reeling from the Prime Day festivities that took place on Monday and Tuesday. Missing out is never fun, especially on some of those awesome tech and gadget deals that were live earlier in the week, but luckily, there are still a ton of Dell XPS deals out there. It’s a last-minute opportunity to snag a new work, gaming, or web-browsing laptop — or whatever you’re going to use it for.

Ever the deal-maker, Dell is offering the Dell XPS 13 Laptop with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 13.3-inch FHD non-touch display, and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM for $700. That’s good for a full $200 off the usual retail price, and shipping is free. There’s only limited availability though, so if you have any interest, get in there fast.

The Dell XPS 13 is truly stunning inside and out, just as they claim. It’s thin and sleek, and ultra-lightweight, but it still has plenty of power under the hood. In Digital Trends’ Dell XPS 13 (2020) review, Luke Larsen said it’s “the best laptop you can buy.” It has a gorgeous design, a nearly bezel-less frame, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and excellent performance.

Inside is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It has a 13-inch FHD InfinityEdge non-touch display, with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 HD. Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive round out of the specs. Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1 are also part of the deal. Of course, it’s running a licensed copy of Windows 10 Home.

Dell is currently offering the XPS 13 Laptop for $200 off the full price, which is $900. That brings the final to $700 plus free shipping. This is a limited deal, so hurry if you want one. You’re not guaranteed the discount until you complete an order.

More Dell and Laptop Deals Available Now

Not sold on the Dell XPS 13? Want to see what else is out there? Here are all of the best laptops that are still on sale, rounded up for your viewing pleasure, below.

