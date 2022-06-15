 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS 13 and 15 both have $600 discounts today

Albert Bassili
By

The Dell XPS lineup of laptops is widely known for being small and lightweight while having some great specs under the hood. While there are many laptop deals to look through, these discounts from Dell are great if you want a portable yet powerful laptop. While you’re at it, if you’re looking for a gift for Father’s Day, we have some great Father’s Day deals for you to look through for some added inspiration.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $1,320, was $1,920

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop sits open showing the keyboard.

While the XPS 13 Touch Laptop doesn’t have a GPU, it has a powerful 11th-Gen Intel i7-1165G7, which can easily handle most CPU-intensive tasks like audio editing or productivity work. If that weren’t already great, the 13.4-inch display is a 3.5K-resolution OLED touchscreen, and even has 400 nits of brightness, which means that you’re going to get great picture quality and can even use it as a convertible. As for RAM, you get 8GB, which should be more than enough for most people, and a 512GB SSD to work with, which is why we consider this one of the better Dell XPS deals you’re likely to find today. We also like that it comes with Wi-Fi 6, so you’ll get great wireless connections.

XPS 15 Touch Laptop — $1,700, was $2,300

Two Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptops sit back to back.

If you’re a gamer and want to be able to get away with a little bit of gaming on a laptop, then the XPS 15 Touch might be a good solution since it comes with an RTX 3050, a mobile-specific GPU that will be able to handle most modern games relatively well. The CPU is also a powerful 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H, so there are no worries about CPU processing power, and the 15.6-inch touchscreen is a 3.5K-resolution OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness. As for RAM, you get 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz, which is rather fast for most cases, and the storage is in the form of a 512GB SSD. You’ll also be happy to know that the battery life is surprisingly good for something with a gaming GPU, promising up to 14 hours between charges, so you won’t constantly be looking for an outlet for your XPS 15.

