Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.

Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop — $1,600, was $2,300

Dell XPS 15 laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other computer accessories.

The Dell XPS 15 is a great example of style and power. It’s always worth checking out Dell XPS deals for a great offer on this one because it’s so versatile. That’s helped by its 15.6-inch 3.5K touchscreen. It’s an OLED panel so it looks gorgeous, especially when watching your favorite shows on the move. Thanks to InfinityEdge bezels, it takes up way less room than you would expect, too. In terms of hardware, the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop packs a punch. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could want from a productivity-focused machine, making multitasking a breeze while also allowing you to save plenty of files. It gets better though, as it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so you can even indulge in some gaming on the move. A true all-rounder, the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop is an ideal option for most people.

Dell XPS 17 Laptop — $2,100, was $2,800

Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 17 Laptop is one of the best laptops around if you want power paired up with a stylish look and a great display. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. In addition, the Dell XPS 17 Laptop has 1TB of SSD storage so we’re talking truly high-end stuff. With 32GB of memory, you’re never going to have to worry about multitasking again with plenty of room to store all your work as well. It’s all going to look great, too, thanks to the 17-inch UHD+ screen that offers a resolution of 3840 x 2400 along with 500 nits of brightness to handle any situation. The Dell XPS 17 Laptop also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 so it’s going to be good for gaming as well. All that somehow squeezes into a 15-inch size form factor, while still offering an advanced thermal design. It’s the ideal powerhouse laptop.

