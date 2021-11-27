Black Friday has officially passed, but this Dell XPS 15 Cyber Monday deal is keeping the party alive. Right now Dell is offering the XPS 15 for only $1,500, a $400 discount off the usual price of $1,900. It’s a great example of the best Cyber Monday deals you can find on laptops.

Today’s best Dell XPS 15 Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Widescreen 1920 x 1200

InfinityEdge display means thin, unobtrusive bezels

Powerful CPU, GPU, and RAM

HD webcam

A Dell XPS 15 laptop for only $1,500 is a steal. This Cyber Monday discount helps make that possible by slashing $400 off the usual sticker price of $1,900. Dell is proving that Cyber Monday laptop deals have as much to offer as Black Friday did.

The Dell XPS 15 laptop is a gorgeous and powerful device that’s perfect for casual users and people that need a bit more oomph from their laptop. It comes with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. That’s a higher end processor than even the ones found on many of Dell’s gaming laptops. It has eight cores, giving plenty of speed and power to fly through demanding applications and even games. The graphics card is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, the same one found on Dell’s G15 gaming laptop. The XPS 15 comes standard with 16GB of RAM, more than most average users will ever need. RAM increases the simultaneous processing power of your computer, so with 16GB, you’ll be able to run several demanding programs at the same time without experiencing a slowdown.

As the name implies, the XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch screen. It’s a nice, medium size that compromises between a widescreen and easy portability. The display runs at a resolution of 1920 x 1200, so things will run similar to 1080p but with some extra room on the sides. It will make all the difference when you’re streaming widescreen movies or even just scrolling through a giant Excel spreadsheet. The InfinityEdge on the XPS 15 means tiny bezels around the screen, so the laptop maximizes its display real estate while staying small and compact. The anti-glare screen makes it easy to see what you’re working on in coffee shops or even outside.

The Dell XPS 15 has all the bells and whistles you’d expect of a high-performance laptop. You get a 720p webcam built into the laptop’s top bezel. It’s a tiny little camera with impressive performance. Killer Wi-Fi 6 will help you maximize your internet connection. The laptop can ship with Windows 11 or Windows 10, depending on your preference.

Snag this XPS 15 deal before it sells out. Dell is showing that they’re embracing Cyber Monday deals this year. If you didn’t grab a new laptop during Black Friday, don’t let this $400 discount slip past you. The Dell XPS 15 is only $1,500 right now instead of $1,900. Grab it soon!

