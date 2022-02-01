Grab a Dell XPS 15 laptop while it’s $250 off

There’s no shortage of laptop deals across the various retailers and from different brands, which makes it difficult to narrow down your choices if you want to make a purchase. You can’t go wrong with Dell laptop deals though, and with Dell XPS deals in particular, as these laptops are reliable and feature-packed while staying affordable. The Dell XPS 15, for example, is currently on sale from Dell for $950, after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,200.

The Dell XPS 15, the larger cousin of Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13, won’t have any trouble keeping up with your daily activities with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and an edge-to-edge view, and it’s also equipped with Dell’s EyeSafe technology for reducing harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colors. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 keeps the screen looking brand-new by preventing damage from impacts and scratches.

Supporting the visuals of the Dell XPS 15 is the laptop’s quad-speaker design with Waves Nx 3D Audio for Speakers, for an immersive listening experience. The laptop also comes with larger keys and a touchpad to make it easier to work on, while a twin coil press-fit hinge maximizes the screen-to-body ratio and enables a four-sided InfinityEdge look.

Shoppers who are on the hunt for a new laptop should have the Dell XPS 15 at the top of their lists, and even more so because of Dell’s price cut for the machine. The laptop is cheaper by $250, bringing its price down to $950 from its original price of $1,200. The offer may end at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Dell XPS 15, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell XPS 15 is a steal with Dell’s discount, but you should know that there are more Dell XPS devices that are currently on sale, not just from Dell but also from other retailers. We’ve rounded up some of the best Dell XPS deals that you can take advantage of right now to help you with your search for your next machine.

