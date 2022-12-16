The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy, and right now it’s also one of the best laptop deals around. You can grab this deal for just $1,599, saving $360 off the usual $1,959 price. With those savings, you could afford to treat yourself to some peripherals too, like a shiny new mouse, or external monitor … but wait! You can think about that later — this deal is flying off the shelves, so to ensure you don’t risk missing out, add it to your basket and check out now.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 boasts a streamlined, solid build and is aesthetically perfect, with its platinum silver precision, machine-milled aluminum chassis, scratch-resistant surface, and black interior. So, it looks great, but what about the specs?

Powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i7-12700H with 16GB of DDR5 RAM (2 x 8GB), this laptop is designed for creativity, so whether you’re editing HD videos or photos, creating slideshows or presentations, or browsing the web for inspiration for your latest project, the XPS 15 keeps up with ease. You can play your favorite games on the XPS 15 too, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and 4GB of dedicated DDR6 RAM.

Whatever you’re viewing looks stunning on the 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1200 display, with 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The InfinityEdge display packs ultra-slim bezels, allowing for a wide 16:10 aspect ratio that’s perfect for creativity. There’s integrated Eyesafe display tech to protect your eyes from harmful blue light, and typing is a joy, even in dark environments, on the spacious edge-to-edge backlit keyboard, plus there’s a big, comfortable trackpad, too.

The XPS 15 is the perfect balance of size and performance, with 512GB of onboard storage and an SD card slot should you want more space — or to transfer images from your camera for editing. You can choose from four performance modes to suit whatever tasks you’re doing, and enjoy up to 13 hours battery life on a single charge, with a 720p HD front-facing camera and dual-array microphone for video calls and meetings. Plus, there are all the ports you could ever need, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast-charging or connecting an external display.

The Dell XPS 15 is a must-have for creatives at any price, but a no-brainer with one of the best Dell laptop deals around. Take it home today for just $1,599 and save a whopping $360 off the usual $1,959 price. With those savings, you’ll be laughing all the way into the new year. Grab it now, before it sells out, as it’s already flying off the shelves!

