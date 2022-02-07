Dell slashed the price of the XPS 15 by $250 — but hurry!

Dell, one of the best names in laptop computing, is often offering up some great laptop deals and Dell laptop deals. And if you’re in search of a deal on one of Dell’s most popular laptops, one of the best Dell XPS deals is happening at Dell right now. The Dell XPS 15 is marked all the way down to just $950, a $250 savings from its regular price of $1,200. Free shipping is included with purchase, as is one year of Premium Support from Dell.

Whether you’re a student, professional, or just somebody who likes to do their computing on the go, we think the Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. It’s efficient, provides great performance, and has one of the best displays you’ll find on a laptop. As spec’d for this deal, the Dell XPS 15 sports an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a super-fast 256GB solid-state drive. These internals combine with a gorgeous 15-inch InfinityEdge display that features a best-in-class screen-to-body ratio to create an easy and immersive computing experience, whether you are working, studying, creating, or consuming.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 15 is meant to go anywhere. And despite the impressive performance it packs under the hood, the Dell XPS 15 doesn’t slouch on battery life, so you’ll be able to keep your nose to the grindstone without having to be in constant search of an outlet to keep you going. Additional features of the Dell XPS 15 include a fingerprint scanner for top-notch security, a high-quality webcam, multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports for working off external hard drives or connecting external displays, and a full SD card slot, which photographers and other content creators will likely find appealing.

As one of the most popular laptops on the market, the Dell XPS 15 is going to go quickly with this discount at Dell. It can currently be gotten for just $950, which is an impressive savings of $250 from its regular price of $1,200. Free shipping and one year of Premium Support from Dell are included with purchase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations