Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop

Dell, one of the best laptop brands with products that are both dependable and stylish, hits another home run with the Dell XPS 15. It currently holds the top spot in Digital Trends’ best 15-inch laptops, partially because of the power that it provides within a thin and light package. The laptop comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended in our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to run intensive apps for graphic design and gaming.

The Dell XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen with 3.5K resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides plenty of screen real estate, and an edge-to-edge view that eliminates distractions, for a display that’s among the best across all the Dell laptop deals. Ports are important to consider when looking for a new machine, according to our laptop buying guide, and the Dell XPS 15 comes with three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it’s ready for use as soon as it gets delivered to your doorstep.

If you’re convinced that the Dell XPS 15 Touch should be your next laptop, you should take advantage of Dell’s $700 discount that brings its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,300. With Dell XPS deals always proving to be popular among shoppers, there’s a good chance that stock of the Dell XPS 15 will run out quickly in this clearance sale. You need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

