Dell XPS laptops and desktops have insane deals today

If you're on the hunt for a new computer, there are some amazing discounts happening at Dell right now. Among them are a couple of the best Dell XPS deals we've across, which makes it a great time to buy for anyone looking to upgrade their computing setup.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,300, was $1,550

The Dell XPS Desktop is a versatile, all-around desktop computer that brings lots of customizability to your desktop setup, as it’s configurable to suit just about anyone’s needs. As spec’d for this impressive discount at Dell today, the XPS desktop sports the power of an eight-core Intel i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of RAM, 16GB of system RAM, and a speedy 512GB solid-state drive in addition to 1TB of traditional hard drive storage. Just about every aspect of the Dell XPS Desktop is customizable and easily expandable, which means you can invest in more specs now, or add things like additional RAM and storage at a future time. Like all of the best desktop computers, it has an efficient design that will keep you computing for hours on end without heat issues, and a minimalist design that looks great in any office, studio, or game room.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $1,550, was $1,920

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and the Dell XPS laptop lineup is extremely popular, as it ranges from introductory laptops to laptops built for professional creatives. This Dell XPS 13 Laptop falls into the category of a laptop that’s fit for anyone, particularly if you prefer the form factor of a laptop but enjoy the functionality of a touchscreen. That touchscreen is the focal point of this laptop, as its part of a beautiful OLED display that’s great for creating and taking in your favorite movies and digital content. It has a quad-core Intel i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 512GB solid-state drive. And despite all of the power it’s able to pack, battery life on the Dell XPS 13 is top notch. It’s versatile, compact, powerful, and efficient, and it makes a great laptop for anyone who likes to do their computing on the go.

