This powerful Dell XPS desktop is $430 off today

If you’re looking out for a new and powerful desktop to add to your home office setup, you need the Dell XPS Desktop. Right now, you can buy it for $2,030 from Dell, saving you $432 off the usual price of $2,462. It even includes six months of The Disney Bundle so you can enjoy Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) entirely for free for the next six months without paying the $84 it would ordinarily cost. If you’re already tempted, read on while we tell you just how powerful the Dell XPS Desktop is and why it’s one of the best desktop computer deals around at the moment.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

The Dell XPS Desktop is a supremely powerful desktop. It’s the kind of system that’s perfect if you do a lot of video or photo editing, and you need all the power you can get. Alternatively, it’s also a pretty good gaming system during your downtime, plus it simply makes everything go like lightning, whatever your plans. Inside the tower is a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor so you know you’ve got a lot of power at your disposal here. Alongside that, there’s also 32GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. That’s essential if you plan on doing a lot of high-end editing work which is likely with this kind of specification.

To further confirm the Dell XPS Desktop’s status as one of the best desktop computers around, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, so it can handle the latest games, as well as assist your video editing plans. The tower unit is well-cooled thanks to a specially designed front bezel that allows cool air to enter with an open layout that means airflow is highly efficient, so this is a system made to last. All you need to do is pair the Dell XPS Desktop up with one of the great monitor deals around, and you’re all set for high-end performance for a while to come.

Normally priced at $2,462, the Dell XPS Desktop is reduced to $2,030 right now at Dell, saving you $432 off the usual price. This deal certainly won’t be around forever so grab it now before you miss out.

