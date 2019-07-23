Deals

Amazon brews up 26% in savings on the DeLonghi coffee maker

More than a pick-me-up in the morning, a good cup of coffee has many perks. Besides getting your daily dose of antioxidants, the surge of caffeine has properties that boost brain function, metabolism, and may actually prolong life by lowering the risk of certain diseases. If your coffee maker is due for an upgrade then you’re in for a treat. Amazon has the DeLonghi BCO430 Combination Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine at a discounted price of $200. That’s $70 shaved off from its usual $270 price tag.

With many ways to enjoy coffee, why settle for just one? The DeLonghi BCO430 has what it takes to sate your craving for delicious homebrews. A robust cup of coffee is achievable thanks to the excellent brewing system that extracts the maximum flavors and aromas you’re looking for. Craft either a powerful shot of espresso or a creamy evenly textured cappuccino with the 15-bar pressure pump and frothing wand. This all-in-one coffee dynamo may not hold up as a compact machine, but its silver and black casing would surely jazz up your kitchen counter and transform it into a coffee lover’s heaven.

This dynamic coffee machine is programmable up to 24 hours and equipped with intuitive controls. The digital timer is quick to set up while the auto-shutoff feature comes in handy for those busy mornings. Whether you’re entertaining guests or having a few cups all to yourself, the large water reservoir and a 10-cup carafe definitely measures up. A one- to four-cup setting is also available for a premium strong brew every time.

For those who simply can’t wait for the whole pot to finish brewing, you’d appreciate the Brew Pause feature that lets you pour a fresh hot cup of joe at any point in the process. Just know that the brew tends to be more concentrated on its first few stages. The water and coffee reservoir is easily accessible at the front while a gold-tone filter is provided for a no-fuss no-frills experience. The best part of it all is that you can opt to brew coffee and make espresso at the same time.

Bottom line, there are lots to love about a hearty morning cup and more with Amazon brewing up a sweet 26% price cut on the DeLonghi BCO430 Combination Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine. Leave no room for bitterness and treat yourself to a cup today.

For more details, you can refer to our review on the DeLonghi BCO430 or skim through our roundup of the best coffee makers for more exciting options. Our curated deals page is also beaming with other great bargains up for grabs.

