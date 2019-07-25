Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

Share

Early mornings just seem to be more exciting with a surge of caffeine rushing through your veins. Why wait in line at your local coffee shop when you can have easy access to barista-grade coffee in the comforts of home? Snag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it’s brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188.

Nespresso established itself as a brand for coffee shop-quality espresso and the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine is equipped with the mechanism to deliver. Weighing only 8 pounds and 4.33-inches wide, it’s quite astounding to think that all its advanced features can fit in such a compact machine. The Nespresso Pixie is incredibly portable and ideal for small urban kitchens as it leaves a minimal footprint on any countertop.

Nothing quite enlivens espresso like a 19-bar high-pressure pump to extract all those delicate flavors and rich aromas each Nespresso coffee capsule guarantees. Simply choose between two programmable single-serve cup sizes for Espresso (1.35 ounces) and Lungo (2.75 ounces) by pressing on either backlit button to spark the impeccable brewing process. Pouring it over ice may trigger a different sensation but topping it with some milk would surely switch things up. The Aeroccino3 Milk Frother included in this bundle prepares hot or cold milk foam for a decadent cup of latte or cappuccino.

The 24-ounce removable water reservoir makes for a quick and easy refill but you’d most likely go through 9 to 11 capsules, or wait for the red backlights to remind you to do so. Cleaning should also be a breeze with the Pixie, as spent capsules are neatly ejected into an internal receptacle and a folding drip tray to catch spills from larger cups or creamier confections. For the purpose of efficiency, you can count on the fast heat-up system to reach the ideal temperature in just 25 seconds and the machine to automatically shut off after nine minutes of inactivity.

Have coffee crafted to your liking with the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino. This bundle usually retails for $280 but Amazon’s 33% price cut lets you have the ultimate coffee fix for just $188. Note that this offer even comes with a complimentary set of 16 Grand Crus capsules.

