Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

Share

With so many wireless speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to decide which one to buy. Sometimes, people equate high cost with good performance. As they say, you got to spend money if you expect some quality. But every once in a while, something comes along that genuinely surprises. Such is the case with the Doss Soundbox Touch V4.0 Bluetooth portable speaker. This Bluetooth speaker costs less than $30, but it gives other pricier and more popular brands a serious run for their money.

The Doss Soundbox Touch is currently available on Amazon for the seriously low price of $25. Originally worth $40, that’s a cool 37% worth of savings.

The first thing that we noticed about the Doss Soundbox Touch is its visually appealing, high-end look. For its price, it doesn’t scream cheap. The speaker is encased in an aluminum grill that looks sturdy. Although the entire speaker is wrapped in the grill, the sound doesn’t fire from all sides. The backside has no audio projection components, but that is hardly an issue.

It is super compact so you can easily slip it inside your bag. The elegantly designed touch controls found on the top panel includes a sensitive circular button with a laser carving finish. The touch control system lets you play, pause, or skip your music with your fingertips as well as answer incoming phone calls. Easily adjust the volume using the top ring by rotating it clockwise to increase the volume or counterclockwise to decrease.

Bluetooth pairing is a breeze. Just make sure that your device is within 33 feet from the speaker. You also don’t have to constantly pair the speaker to your device as it automatically reconnects to it once you turn it on. Another major draw is the inclusion of a micro SD and Aux input which gives additional versatility to the speaker.

For a speaker at this price range, you usually have to lower your expectations in terms of its audio performance. However, much to our surprise, the sound quality is pretty good. Tones sound sharp and clear across many music genres, and it emits a surprisingly good bass. Not house-shakingly good, but good. Even if you turn up the volume, which goes way up to shockingly loud, the quality doesn’t become garbage.

With continuous use, the Doss Soundbox Touch lasts a terrific 12 hours on a single charge. The speaker houses a Lithium-ion 2200mAh rechargeable battery that takes as little as three to four hours to fully charge.

Great design, easy to operate touch controls, and excellent sound quality. What more can you ask for a Bluetooth speaker that’s less than $30? By the way, the Doss Soundbox Touch is not waterproof, so don’t put it anywhere near the pool.

If you wish to see more options, check out these pages for our best Bluetooth speakers for 2019 and best Bluetooth speakers under $100.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.