Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

Timothy Taylor
By
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal

With so many wireless speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to decide which one to buy. Sometimes, people equate high cost with good performance. As they say, you got to spend money if you expect some quality. But every once in a while, something comes along that genuinely surprises. Such is the case with the Doss Soundbox Touch V4.0 Bluetooth portable speaker. This Bluetooth speaker costs less than $30, but it gives other pricier and more popular brands a serious run for their money.

The Doss Soundbox Touch is currently available on Amazon for the seriously low price of $25. Originally worth $40, that’s a cool 37% worth of savings.

The first thing that we noticed about the Doss Soundbox Touch is its visually appealing, high-end look. For its price, it doesn’t scream cheap. The speaker is encased in an aluminum grill that looks sturdy. Although the entire speaker is wrapped in the grill, the sound doesn’t fire from all sides.  The backside has no audio projection components, but that is hardly an issue.

It is super compact so you can easily slip it inside your bag. The elegantly designed touch controls found on the top panel includes a sensitive circular button with a laser carving finish. The touch control system lets you play, pause, or skip your music with your fingertips as well as answer incoming phone calls. Easily adjust the volume using the top ring by rotating it clockwise to increase the volume or counterclockwise to decrease.

Bluetooth pairing is a breeze. Just make sure that your device is within 33 feet from the speaker. You also don’t have to constantly pair the speaker to your device as it automatically reconnects to it once you turn it on. Another major draw is the inclusion of a micro SD and Aux input which gives additional versatility to the speaker.

For a speaker at this price range, you usually have to lower your expectations in terms of its audio performance. However, much to our surprise, the sound quality is pretty good. Tones sound sharp and clear across many music genres, and it emits a surprisingly good bass. Not house-shakingly good, but good. Even if you turn up the volume, which goes way up to shockingly loud, the quality doesn’t become garbage.

With continuous use, the Doss Soundbox Touch lasts a terrific 12 hours on a single charge. The speaker houses a Lithium-ion 2200mAh rechargeable battery that takes as little as three to four hours to fully charge.

Great design, easy to operate touch controls, and excellent sound quality. What more can you ask for a Bluetooth speaker that’s less than $30? By the way, the Doss Soundbox Touch is not waterproof, so don’t put it anywhere near the pool.

If you wish to see more options, check out these pages for our best Bluetooth speakers for 2019 and best Bluetooth speakers under $100.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Party with the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker for $90 less on Amazon

These days, there are so many great wireless speakers to choose from, boasting great designs and the latest in audio tech, like the JBL Xtreme. Get it on Amazon for $210 instead of its original price of $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
jbl charge 4 amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 33% off of JBL Charge 4 so you can keep the summer music going

Competitively priced at $180, this JBL Charge 4 may be sporting a camouflage design but it doesn't shy away from Amazon's 33% price cut. Get the ultimate starter now for only $120.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
marshall stockwell ii speakers amazon
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Marshall Stockwell II speaker by 20%

Tune into an unadulterated sound and fire up vintage feels with the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker for only $200, as Amazon slashed its $250 price tag by 20%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
jbl charge 3 33 off amazon tr dl se h jttalere
Deals

Amazon drops the beat with a 33% price cut on the JBL Charge 3

Fill the room with booming beats from the JBL Charge 3 for only $100 on Amazon. For those who missed out on this Prime Day Deal, this is your chance to get it for 33% less than its $149 list price.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Marvel's Spider-man Review
Deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 swings to its lowest price on Amazon and Walmart

In 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive -- in just three days. You can now snag the standard-edition disc of this Insomniac Games hit at its lowest price of $20 on Amazon or Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung hw q90r soundbar amazon deal q9or
Deals

Experience truly immersive sound with the Samsung HW-Q90R soundbar

As TVs get thinner, their built-in speakers also become weaker. For an immersive cinematic experience, you need a soundbar, like the Samsung HW-Q90R. Right now, a used unit of the HW-Q90R is available on Amazon for $1,398.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
canon eos m100 mirrorless camera amazon walmart deal digital
Deals

Canon’s EOS M100 mirrorless camera gets a $200 discount on Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re using it for travel, a special occasion, or hobby photography, you'll find love with the Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera. Amazon and Walmart have the same deal on this model, allowing you to get it for only $399.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon fathers day deal on gopro hero7 action camera
Deals

Capture summer moments in HD with these amazing GoPro action camera deals

Despite being created for only capturing escapades, GoPro can be slightly expensive. But if you are into buying one, don't fret because we've picked the most affordable GoPro deals in the market today to help you decide.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung gear sport smartwatch amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon slashes $104 off the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch

On the lookout for a smartwatch that’s flexible enough to wear on any occasion and is also a great gym companion to track your fitness progress? You might want to consider the Samsung Gear Sport. Wear it on your wrist for $196.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Prime Day 2019: The best 4K TV deals we saw, and what we expect for 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2019 was a hotbed for discounted 4K TVs — and Amazon Prime Day 2020 should be no different. Here's what to expect from Amazon's next online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
nestcam outdoor security camera 2 pack amazon deal hd surveillance
Deals

Save $140 on the 2-pack NestCam outdoor security kit when you buy on Amazon

With two-way audio, 24/7 live video, and intelligent activity detection, the NestCam Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera hits all the right marks in outdoor security. Order the two-pack kit today on Amazon for only $310.
Posted By Erica Katherina
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Snag the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 less on Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re planning to replace your old iPad or looking to switch to the iOS ecosystem, now’s a great time score the newest iPad Pro. Amazon and Walmart are offering the cellular version at a significant $200 discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina