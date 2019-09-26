If you’re shopping for your first smart home setup, check out the new Amazon products announced during yesterday’s Device Event. One of the devices to be launched is the new Echo Dot with Clock. This smart speaker, when paired with an Amazon Smart Plug, is an easy home automation combo. You can even save $20 on these two devices when you bundle them together. This smart home deal is available for pre-order now and will be released next month.

The new Echo Dot with Clock and Amazon Smart Plug will cost you $85 if purchased individually. You can get both devices for $65 when you pre-order them together. You can also check out these video doorbell deals we recently found to secure your front door for less.

The latest Echo Dot has all the features of the previous model and one thing it doesn’t — an LED clock. This simple update adds more functionality to Amazon’s smart speaker. Aside from the time, it can also display the temperature, alarm times, and more. Just ask Alexa for the information you need and the voice assistant will provide an audio response, as well as a visual one, if applicable.

One of the main features of the Echo Dot is it’s ability to manage paired smart home devices with Alexa. This allows you to control appliances plugged into the Amazon Smart Plug included in this bundle. With this simple setup, you can ask Alexa to turn older appliances on or off. Imagine having the coffee maker start brewing you a fresh pot before you even get out of bed.

There is a growing list of tasks Alexa can do for you through the new Echo Dot. Speak to your smart speaker to ask your voice assistant to play your favorite tunes, make a call, create a calendar event, and more. This device is a simple way you can make your life easier at home.

Start your smart home setup with this Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug bundle. Pre-order now and pay only $65 instead of $85 for these two Alexa-enabled devices.

