Amazon chops up to $100 off these Ecovacs Deebot mopping robot vacuums

There are so many robot vacuums on the market these days that manufacturers have to make sure their offerings really stand out in order to grab people’s attention. A robot-vac that works via voice control? Everyone has that. How about one that comes with sensors for intelligent navigation? Been there, done that. Well, what about a robot vacuum that also mops? Now we’re talking. Ecovacs recently welcomed two new members to its ever-growing robot vacuum family: The Deebot 661 and Ozmo 920. They both pull double duty on your floors by doing not only the vacuuming but also the mopping. Save as much as $100 when you get one of them on Amazon today.

Ecovacs Deebot 661 – $362, was $400

At first glance, the Ecovacs Deebot 661 looks like any other robot vacuum. It has the same puck design, which allows it to clean dirt from under the furniture and other hard-to-reach places. But unlike other robot vacuums, the detachable dust bin of the Deebot 661 can be taken out and replaced by a water tank. This simple and effective design converts it from a vacuum to a mop, and vice versa. Pretty neat, right?

Let’s talk about its vacuuming prowess first. The Deebot 661’s suction is powerful enough for any type of mess. Using the smartphone app or Alexa, you can take control of the robot to do the cleaning by activating three cleaning modes, which work for both vacuuming and mopping. Choose “Auto Mode” for it to rely on its sensors to move around your home freely. This is the most basic mode with the least amount of suction/mopping power and is ideal for a quick clean of your entire home. “Spot Mode” makes the robot focus on a particular area for a more vigorous clean. Finally, “Edge Mode” allows the robot to target the edges and corners of your house where dust and dirt stubbornly collects.

On to the main event: The Deebot 661’s mopping capability. We’re happy to report that it’s actually pretty good. Not as good as a steam mop or a high-powered mop, but if you just need to remove surface stains, it works quite well. Simply fill up the water tank, pour in some cleaning solution, and Deebot 661 will take care of the rest. We must mention though that it isn’t mind-blowing when dealing with deep-seated stains. For that, you still have to use a regular mop, some detergent, and maybe even a brush.

When fully charged, expect the Deebot 661 to clean for approximately 110 minutes, depending on the intensity setting. If it’s about to run out of power, it will return to its charging dock by itself to prepare to do even more cleaning.

The Evovacs Deebot 661 as a vacuum cleaner is excellent. As a mop, it’s quite good, but not powerful enough for exceptionally tough and dense stains. Get yours today for the very reasonable price of $362 instead of $400. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $312.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 – $600, was $700

Unlike the Deebot 661, the Ozmo 920 mops immediately right after vacuuming, effectively saving time and energy. Of course, it’s safe to assume that this simultaneous cleaning feature would drain the battery at a much faster rate, but don’t worry. This robot vacuum promises 110 minutes of runtime after four hours of charging and will make a beeline for the charging dock once it’s about to lose power.

In terms of design, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 doesn’t stray from the usual robot-vacuum blueprint. Measuring 13.7 inches across and 3.7 inches high due to its laser turret, this slightly protruding component on top houses the Smart Navi 3.0 technology which allows the robot vacuum to navigate and create an interactive map of your floors. It is capable of multi-floor mapping, unlike the Deebot 661, making it ideal for large houses. Furthermore, it can distinguish hard floors from carpets, and it will automatically increase suction power once it’s on a carpeted surface.

Flip the Ozmo 920 and you’ll find a roller brush and a pair of spinning edge brushes. It also includes a direct suction option that involves removing the roller brush and replacing it with a special vent that allows it to suck up pet hair and other fibers without them getting tangled in the roller. This makes the Ozmo 920 the perfect robot vacuum for pet owners. Housed beneath a lid on top of the vacuum is the dustbin, while a water reservoir for the mopping function is tucked away in the back.

This Ozmo 920 does an excellent job of both vacuuming and mopping. Once it has read your floor plan and a map has been saved on the app, you can use Alexa to ask it to start cleaning or to set up cleaning schedules. Dirty hard floors and carpets will look spotless after the Ozmo 920 has dealt with them. You can even use it to mop the kitchen and bathroom. Using a detachable mopping plate and several reusable mopping cloths, the Ozmo 920 won’t completely replace manual mopping, but it will deliver a nice clean shine to your floors. However, we have to mention that its laser turret makes it a bit too high to go underneath furniture. We kept receiving alerts on the app every time it got stuck, and that was fairly often.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 is ideal for large homes thanks to its multi-floor mapping. Aside from being a vacuum and a mop, it boasts several other nifty features that justify its relatively high cost. Right now, you can get it on Amazon for a huge $100 off. Instead of $700, get it for $600. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price further to $550.

