Electric bikes allow you to toggle between functions depending on your liking. You may use the motor for powered assist for steep inclines to save your energy or switch to manual pedaling if you want to break a sweat. They have become convenient, fun, and environmentally responsible answers to everyday commute.

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 for the discounted price of $420, $130 of its normal retail price of $550. Not to be outdone, Walmart is offering the Hyper E-ride for only $598, an incredible $401 off its original price of $999.

SWAGTRON EB-5 ELECTRIC BIKE – $420

Swagtron’s Swagcycle EB-5 is the latest in their line of collapsible ebike models. It is lightweight and compact and can be easily folded down to fit in your car’s trunk or a small space in your garage or closet, and even under your desk. It’s made of a durable aluminum frame, weighs only 37 pounds which makes it extremely portable, and is available in either black or white.

The EB-5 is powered by a 250-watt motor and 14-inch wheels that enable it to reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph over a range of about 15.5 miles when fully charged. It features the Autoguard technology which immediately stops the power of the EB-5 upon breaking, to avoid any accidents. The handlebar and seat are also adjustable to provide a perfectly comfortable ride.

The Swagcycle EB-5 is one of the most comfortable and compact motorized bicycles out in the market that’s ideal for short-range transport. Get it for only $450 on Amazon for Prime Day 2019.

HYPER E-RIDE MOUNTAIN ELECTRIC HYBRID BIKE — $598

A little bit pricier but definitely more feature-packed is the Hyper Bicycles‘ Hyper E-ride mountain electric bike. This ebike resembles a conventional bicycle with its aluminum frame and has a Shimano grip shifter that moves between six gears with a Shimano rear derailleur. Its gear mechanism makes it ideal for riding on both light and rough trails. Its lithium-ion battery is integrated into the bike’s streamlined frame and is completely detachable for easy charging inside your house. The battery powers a 250-watt brushless rear hub motor. Charging time usually takes about 4 hours, and it can achieve a top speed of 20 mph over a range of about 20 miles.

The Hyper E-ride has pedal-assist and three power modes: Low, medium, and high. Low power mode kicks in when you shift to gear three which uses less power and makes it ideal for exercising. The other two power modes deliver more assist and speed that can tackle hills like a pro. It comes with a cupholder, an insulated handlebar bag for safely storing electronic devices, and LED headlights for added visibility at night.

Both the Swagcycle EB-5 and the Hyper E-ride offer easy and dependable transport on a daily basis and are eco-friendly alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles. The former is ideal though for urban commute only and the latter is more equipped for all sorts of terrain. If you’re not completely sold on either of these ebikes, you might want to take a look at this page for the best electric bikes for 2019, or check out this page for the best electric scooters for 2019.

