Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon and Walmart slash prices on two electric bicycles ahead of Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
By

Electric bikes allow you to toggle between functions depending on your liking. You may use the motor for powered assist for steep inclines to save your energy or switch to manual pedaling if you want to break a sweat. They have become convenient, fun, and environmentally responsible answers to everyday commute.

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 for the discounted price of $420, $130 of its normal retail price of $550. Not to be outdone, Walmart is offering the Hyper E-ride for only $598, an incredible $401 off its original price of $999.

SWAGTRON EB-5 ELECTRIC BIKE – $420
Swagtron eBikes

Swagtron’s Swagcycle EB-5 is the latest in their line of collapsible ebike models. It is lightweight and compact and can be easily folded down to fit in your car’s trunk or a small space in your garage or closet, and even under your desk. It’s made of a durable aluminum frame, weighs only 37 pounds which makes it extremely portable, and is available in either black or white.

The EB-5 is powered by a 250-watt motor and 14-inch wheels that enable it to reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph over a range of about 15.5 miles when fully charged. It features the Autoguard technology which immediately stops the power of the EB-5 upon breaking, to avoid any accidents. The handlebar and seat are also adjustable to provide a perfectly comfortable ride.

The Swagcycle EB-5 is one of the most comfortable and compact motorized bicycles out in the market that’s ideal for short-range transport. Get it for only $450 on Amazon for Prime Day 2019.

HYPER E-RIDE MOUNTAIN ELECTRIC HYBRID BIKE — $598
walmart slashes prices on hyper e ride electric hybrid bikes bike 01

A little bit pricier but definitely more feature-packed is the Hyper Bicycles‘ Hyper E-ride mountain electric bike. This ebike resembles a conventional bicycle with its aluminum frame and has a Shimano grip shifter that moves between six gears with a Shimano rear derailleur. Its gear mechanism makes it ideal for riding on both light and rough trails. Its lithium-ion battery is integrated into the bike’s streamlined frame and is completely detachable for easy charging inside your house. The battery powers a 250-watt brushless rear hub motor. Charging time usually takes about 4 hours, and it can achieve a top speed of 20 mph over a range of about 20 miles.

The Hyper E-ride has pedal-assist and three power modes: Low, medium, and high. Low power mode kicks in when you shift to gear three which uses less power and makes it ideal for exercising. The other two power modes deliver more assist and speed that can tackle hills like a pro. It comes with a cupholder, an insulated handlebar bag for safely storing electronic devices, and LED headlights for added visibility at night.

Both the Swagcycle EB-5 and the Hyper E-ride offer easy and dependable transport on a daily basis and are eco-friendly alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles. The former is ideal though for urban commute only and the latter is more equipped for all sorts of terrain. If you’re not completely sold on either of these ebikes, you might want to take a look at this page for the best electric bikes for 2019,  or check out this page for the best electric scooters for 2019.

And here are some early Prime Day deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Amazon Prime Day deals today and a preview of July 15 start date
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy a20 a50 a70 us release news
Deals

Amazon Drops prices on Samsung Galaxy smartphones before Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a sub-flagship range of smartphones that sits right below the prestigious S series. Get both quality design and performance as the A10 and A20 had their prices slashed on Amazon by up to 23%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin dash cam 55 001
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal dishes 15% discount on the Garmin Dash Cam 55

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on lots of items. Aside from the usual gadgets and appliances, deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best Prime Day TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung, Vizio, and LG early discounts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $650 price cut on the Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Now is your chance to get the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV on sale today. Enjoy a whopping $650 discount on the item as Walmart slashes it down to a remarkable price of $1,648 from its original price of $2,298.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung hw n650 gaming soundbar feature
Deals

Amazon slashes $160 off this Samsung Soundbar with pre-Prime Day sale

Looking for a soundbar for your Smart TV. The Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar is discounted with an awesome $160 off on Amazon. Now you can get it for a stunning price of only $340 rather than the original $500.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung fast charge wireless charging stand amazon prime day deal qi certified
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Upgrade to a more current smartphone during Prime Day 2019 and complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bo e8 earbuds amazon price cut prime day b o
Deals

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Earbuds get a 30% pre-Prime Day price cut

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $210 on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, the 30% price cut gives a good ring to cord-free convenience.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ihome smart vanity mirror on sale from walmart prime day 7 x 9 reflect icvbt2 adjustable
Deals

The iHome smart vanity mirror’s price nosedives on Walmart this Prime Day

To compete with Amazon, Walmart will also drop prices on thousands of products this Prime Day, including the iHome Adjustable Vanity Mirror. Originally $180, Walmart has cut its price to just $77.
Posted By Francis Allanson
shark rotator lift away vacuum cleaner amazon deal pre prime day professional upright
Deals

Amazon cuts 42% off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Vacuum ahead of Prime Day

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is included in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals and is being sold for only $173. That’s an unbelievable 42% off from its normal retail price of $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson