One of the most electrifying boxing matches of 2019 is about to take place this Friday, April 12. Unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will defend all three of his titles against challenger Anthony Crolla, with these two closely matched boxers duking it out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

ESPN Plus was launched last year as the broadcaster’s premium streaming service. Along with Top Rank Boxing, ESPN Plus is the place for UFC, MLB, NBA, PGA golf, and more, with over 1,500 live events as well as pre- and post-game coverage and exclusive shows. It’s also the only place you can stream Lomachenko vs. Crolla online this Friday, and if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a 7-day trial to catch the big fight for free.

Vasyl Lomachenko hardly needs any introduction to boxing fans, ranking among the top-rated fighters in the world. The Ukrainian-born southpaw boasts a professional record of 12 wins and one close (and somewhat controversial) loss which came via split decision. More noteworthy than his record, however, is the fact that he’s a unified lightweight champion who holds the World Boxing Organization, World Boxing Association, and The Ring titles simultaneously. With three current championship belts, it’s not hard to see why Lomachenko a strong favorite to win this bout.

Nonetheless, Crolla is no lightweight (figuratively speaking), with a seasoned professional record of 34 wins, six losses, and three draws. The veteran boxer is also coming off of a three-win streak, having performed exceptionally well in his match against Daud Yordan last November. A Crolla victory would be a shock to some, but it’s hardly impossible and would be a massive win for the former lightweight champion.

Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. ET this Friday night, and all the action will be broadcast through ESPN. ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and new subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free trial to give it a spin. You can stream the fight live or watch it later, and your trial gives you full access to everything else that ESPN Plus has to offer right on your computer or mobile device. If you later decide to cancel, you can do so at any time with no fees.

If you’re also interested in how to watch UFC online, you can also catch Holloway vs. Poirier 2 in their championship bout this weekend via ESPN Plus pay-per-view.

