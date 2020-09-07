4 robot vacuum deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

Nowadays, it is very important that we make room for clean and breathable spaces. Regular vacuuming is the most efficient way to go about it and our only chance to win the battle against dust bunnies and all kinds of bacteria. If you can’t find the time to do so, we’re lucky enough to be at the age of technology where we can welcome perpetual little helpers such as robot vacuums to do the hard work for us. If you’re on a strict budget, we’ve got you covered as Amazon’s Labor Day Sales include robot vacuum deals from Eufy, iRobot, and Roborock.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S — $160, was $230

The Eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim) is one of the most affordable robot vacuums you can find that can already deliver 1,300 Pa suction. That means you can expect it to clean both hard floors and medium-pile carpets thoroughly. And with BoostIQ technology, you can leave it to adjust its suction power accordingly. Its large wheels will allow it to effortlessly glide on different platforms while its height of only 2.85-inches will let it go under furniture with ease. It sure won’t be bothering you as it proves around quietly with infrared and anti-drop sensors that help it navigate without your supervision.

This little droid has multiple cleaning modes and a triple-filter system to assure no dust is left behind. It also has an o.6-liter dustbin that you’d only have to empty once in a while and to maximize its runtime of about 100 minutes. And unlike humans, it is always prepared to clean, it merely stops and returns to its dock when it needs to recharge.

Usually priced at $230, Amazon lets you take home the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for as low as $160.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $270, was $300

The Roomba 675 is on of iRobot’s budget-friendly options that has almost the same features you can find on the more expensive models such as the Roomba 690. A three-stage cleaning system is employed to maximize its use on both carpets and hard floors. It has dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to loosen, lift, and suck away small to large debris. Its cleaning head even automatically adjusts its height to always be in close contact with surfaces.

Since robot vacuums were designed to keep up with your busy schedule, the Roomba 675 can be programmed through the iRobot Home app and voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It also runs for 90 minutes before it goes back to its charging dock. Rest assured, it finishes the job it started and works extra hard on high-traffic areas with Dirt Detect technology intact.

Roborock E4 — $270, was $300

Those living with furry friends can count on the Roborock E4 to pull all kinds of debris and hairs that are lodged deep into your carpets with the ability to go up to 2,000 Pa. Plus, with a battery of 5,200mAh, it sure has enough juice to clean homes of up to 2,152-square feet or until its 150 minutes are up. And instead of cleaning in a random pattern, this bot effectively and logically cleans in a Z-shape pattern so that it covers all areas.

The Roborock E4 also spares your back at all costs. Besides not having to drag a clunky old vacuum around, you will not have to crouch down to power it either. Instead, you have the choice to control it through the Mi home app or by voice command with Alexa.

iRobot Roomba i7 — $500, was $700

If you have a couple more bucks to shell out, then you won’t want to miss out on a $200 discount the iRobot Roomba i7 which used to be the flagship model before the Roomba S9 was released. At a glance, it may look like any typical round droid but it sure packs enough features that will help pet parents get out of hairy situations, even as it offers all homeowners the opportunity to get rid of anything that could possibly cause you to sneeze or itch with high-efficiency filters that trap up to 99% of allergens and dirt-detect technology.

Like any robot vacuum, iRobot’s Roomba i7 is always ready to swoop in with a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes, and a cleaning head that adjust itself to remain in constant contact with all floor types. It then steps up with ten times the power-lifting of any Roomba belonging to the 600 series and vSLAM technology that takes care of mapping your entire home to engineer the most efficient and thorough clean. Apart from that, you can also use Imprint Smart Mapping and the app to customize where it cleans and assign keep out zones. You can also schedule a clean, track its progress, and make it responsive to voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa. And of course, it is smart enough to find its way back to its charging base.

