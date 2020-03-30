If you’re looking for home security camera deals, Newegg has one of the best out there right now: An EufyCam E 1-Cam Home Security System Camera Kit for only $110 — down $150 from the usual $260. All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is quote coupon code EMCDEED29. You’ll need to act fast though as the deal expires tomorrow, March 31.

The EufyCam E runs for up to a full year on a single battery charge. Because it’s also IP65 waterproof, you can install the camera easily inside or outside. There’s even an anti-theft alarm. Depending on the height and angle of the camera’s sensor, the motion detector can sense movement up to 30 feet away. The camera records 1080p HD with a 140-degree wide-angle view for the greatest coverage and its integrated night vision means the EufyCam E is on duty 24/7.

Other major EufyCam E features include two-way audio to talk with visitors, delivery persons, or intruders, and military-grade security with 1,238-bit video encryption so no one else can see your video recordings. The camera connects via Wi-Fi to the Eufy HomeBase hub installed inside your home. The HomeBase can save your video recording on a microSD card. The contents of the card are only viable when installed in your HomeBase Sation with you logged into your registered account at the same time. A 16GB microSD that comes with the one-cam kit can hold up to ten 30-second video clips a day for a full year.

You can view your stored video in the cloud with no monthly subscription fee. A mobile app manages theEufyCam system and can configure the HomeBase to send alerts to your smartphone when the system goes live. You can also use Amazon Alexa voice commands and view both live-streamed and recorded video clips on an Echo Show or any other Alexa-compatible display.

Usually priced $260, the EufyCam E 1-Cam Home Security System Camera Kit is on sale for $110 from Newegg, but until March 31. To get the discount, be sure to enter the code EMCDEED29 at checkout. If you’ve been looking for a good starter kit for a camera-based home security system, the EufyCam E ticks all the boxes even at full price, so take advantage of this excellent deal.

