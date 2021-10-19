Even 8K TVs are discounted in the early Black Friday deals

Every year, Best Buy Black Friday deals offer some of the best discounts on TVs around, and this year is no different. Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, and the retailer’s early Black Friday deals include three of the best offers for 8K TVs that are among the most cutting-edge displays you can get.

The LG 65-inch Class 99 is a stunning display that you can pick up for a massive $1,000 discount, bringing the price down to $2,500 from $3,500. There’s also the Samsung 75-inch QN800A, a high-end set that you can get for $3,300. That’s $900 off the regular price of $4,200. Those looking for a top-end 8K viewing experience should check out the Samsung 85-inch QN800A, a massive 8K display that’s on sale for $4,200, a whopping $1,600 off the standard price tag. You can read more about these 8K TVs below, and if you’re in the market for a new TV, we’ve got some other excellent early Black Friday TV deals you should take a look at.

LG 65-inch Class 99 QNED 8K TV — $2,500, was $3,500

Considering how expensive 8K TVs are, it’s a little weird to call something an “entry-level” 8K TV. But if there were ever a time to take a leap, it would be while this deal is still available. The LG 65-inch Class 99 is a phenomenal TV with all the highest-end features, and it’s available for a massive price cut. It’s equipped with Mini-LED technology that allows for deeper blacks and more intense contrast. Also, the 8K resolution ensures the maximum video quality and level of detail. Right now, you can pick up this great 8K TV for just $2,500, which is a massive $1,000 off the regular price. Snatch this deal before Black Friday starts since it could run out soon!

Samsung 75-inch QN800A QLED 8K TV — $3,300, was $4,200

While you may be skeptical of making the jump to 8K, there are a few clear benefits. Along with the increased picture quality, you also get fantastic future-proofing. As more content adapts to the ultra-HD standard, you can keep using your existing 8K TV for years. You can’t get much better than the Samsung 75-inch Class QN800A, a fantastic Quantum LED TV that’s available for a big discount. This excellent set is equipped with an array of Quantum Mini-LEDs that can dim and brighten individually to get the best picture contrast possible. You can pick up the Samsung 75-inch TV for $3,300, a hefty $900 discount from the standard price of $4,200.

Samsung 85-inch QN800A QLED 8K TV — $4,200, was $5,800

If you’re looking to go all-out with your next TV purchase, you might be interested in the Samsung 85-inch Class QN800A Neo QLED TV. This ultra-HD set is equipped with many of the same bells and whistles as its smaller 75-inch version. But the additional 10-inches of screen makes for an even better viewing experience, especially when combined with the amazing 8K resolution and mini-LED display technology. Right now, the Samsung 85-inch QN800A is available for $4,200, a massive $1,600 off the original price of $5,800. If this sounds like the TV for you, get it before Best Buy runs out.

More Best Buy TV deals

Looking for a TV of a different size or resolution? Best Buy is going to be putting their TVs on sale throughout the week, so there’s definitely a set that’s perfect for your needs. We’ve put together some of our favorite Best Buy TV deals happening right now. You can find some below:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations