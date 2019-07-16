Amazon cuts 44% off on Fisher-Price Smart Cycle for Kids this Prime Day

Share

Among today’s generation of youngsters, more and more children are relying on gadgets for learning and entertainment. And it’s a good thing that our kids can easily learn their ABC’s — and more — with interactive apps and games. Since Amazon Prime Day just started, plenty of deals are now live, including tech for kids. If you’re having trouble looking for educational toys that you can give to your preschooler, we’ve found one that you might want to check out.

The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle is currently discounted by $48 from its original price of $110. It is a Bluetooth-enabled stationary bike for kids that can be connected on a tablet or TV screen for a fully immersive experience. Only for Prime Day, you can take it home to your kids for the amazing price of only $62.

Like a normal stationary bicycle, the Smart Cycle has movable steering handlebars and pedals. It has an adjustable seat to make playing more relaxed and an adaptable tablet holder that suits tablets of different sizes. It has a maximum weight of 75 pounds and kid-tough steel construction for added stability, as it was designed for children ages three to six years old.

The Smart Cycle Mission to Tech City app can be downloaded for free via the Apple Store and Google Play Store. It is compatible with various iOS and Android tablets including Amazon Fire devices. They will pedal through stimulating games that can be played right on a tablet or your TV set. The handlebars, input buttons, and a joystick serve as the controllers that put kids in charge of their game.

The Smart Cycle can be played in three modes: Driving, Gaming, and Racing. In Driving mode, your kids will pedal through different stages while collecting as many letters as they can. A variety of games that teach spelling, early reading skills, and more can be played in Gaming mode. Your kids will have lots of fun pedaling as fast as they can to win races in Racing Mode.

In just playing these games, your preschooler can acquire valuable skills they will need as they head into kindergarten. Take advantage of this Prime Day offer and get the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle for a stunning price of only $62 and let the learning begin.

Looking for other good stuff? Find great deals on our Prime Day deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.