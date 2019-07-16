Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts 44% off on Fisher-Price Smart Cycle for Kids this Prime Day

Jufer Cooper
By
fisher price think learn smart cycle lifestyle

Among today’s generation of youngsters, more and more children are relying on gadgets for learning and entertainment. And it’s a good thing that our kids can easily learn their ABC’s — and more — with interactive apps and games. Since Amazon Prime Day just started, plenty of deals are now live, including tech for kids. If you’re having trouble looking for educational toys that you can give to your preschooler, we’ve found one that you might want to check out.

The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle is currently discounted by $48 from its original price of $110. It is a Bluetooth-enabled stationary bike for kids that can be connected on a tablet or TV screen for a fully immersive experience. Only for Prime Day, you can take it home to your kids for the amazing price of only $62.

Like a normal stationary bicycle, the Smart Cycle has movable steering handlebars and pedals. It has an adjustable seat to make playing more relaxed and an adaptable tablet holder that suits tablets of different sizes. It has a maximum weight of 75 pounds and kid-tough steel construction for added stability, as it was designed for children ages three to six years old.

The Smart Cycle Mission to Tech City app can be downloaded for free via the Apple Store and Google Play Store. It is compatible with various iOS and Android tablets including Amazon Fire devices. They will pedal through stimulating games that can be played right on a tablet or your TV set. The handlebars, input buttons, and a joystick serve as the controllers that put kids in charge of their game.

The Smart Cycle can be played in three modes: Driving, Gaming, and Racing. In Driving mode, your kids will pedal through different stages while collecting as many letters as they can. A variety of games that teach spelling, early reading skills, and more can be played in Gaming mode. Your kids will have lots of fun pedaling as fast as they can to win races in Racing Mode.

In just playing these games, your preschooler can acquire valuable skills they will need as they head into kindergarten. Take advantage of this Prime Day offer and get the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle for a stunning price of only $62 and let the learning begin.

Looking for other good stuff? Find great deals on our Prime Day deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, 4K TV and smartwatch discounts
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

Amazon Prime Day discounts makes upgrading to RTX graphics even more affordable

Looking to upgrade your graphics card? Today may be the day to do it, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. Amazon is offering Prime members steep discounts off of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, or RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
neato d4 robot vacuum amazon prime day 2019 robotics
Deals

This Prime Day Lightning Deal on Neato’s D4 robot vacuum saves you 40%

Prime Day 2019 is shaping up to be a banner year for sales on smart home products, including robot vacuums. However, the deal we uncovered for Neato's D4 Robot Vacuum is time-limited and only while supplies last, so act fast.
Posted By Ed Oswald
prime day dash cams aukey cam deal
Cars

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on dashboard cameras for your car

The dash cam market grows annually, so these devices are rarely on sale. Prime Day 2019 is a stellar opportunity to modernize your car, keep yourself safe behind the wheel, and possibly capture something hilarious on film.
Posted By Ronan Glon
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

This Prime Day Sony PS4 bundle deal comes with God of War and Days Gone

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Pro bundle with the games God of War and Days Gone at a substantial discount. God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, and it can be played in 4K on PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hp sprocket photo printer amazon prime day deal plus red 2fr87a
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off on the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale is officially live. The HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer normally sells for $150, but Amazon cuts $50 off from its original price making it now available for a discounted price of only $100.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best prime day mattress sales ashleyfurnituresignaturedesignmattress 2 350x350
Deals

Best Prime Day mattress sales: Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Amazon deals

The best Prime Day deals are here, and some of the very best discounts this year are on mattresses. With price cuts from Tempur-Pedic, Cocoon, and Helix, now is a great time to score some savings a new bed.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and Samsung Galaxy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it a number of great smartwatch deals. Whether you're into Apple's Apple Watch, or prefer a smartwatch that has Google's Wear OS wearable operating system, there should be a something for…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Deals

We found a Prime Day deal hack that gets you the Echo Show 5 for next to nothing

Even at $50 during Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 is a great deal. But our intrepid deal team has found a Prime Day hack that could snag you one of these devices for literally next to nothing, as long as you have the right Echo to trade in.
Posted By Ed Oswald
philips twin turbostar xxl airfryer amazon prime day deal air fryer
Deals

Snag this Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer for 50% off this Prime Day

From healthy snacks to full family dishes, you can count on the Philips Twin TurboStar XXL Air Fryer for reliable cooking. Order yours today for only $115 instead of $230 on Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon echo sub
Deals

These Prime Day deals knock Echo and Ring prices to ridiculous lows

fter weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here, with 24 more hours of non-stop deals. Prime Day is loaded with deep discounts on Echo, Ring Video Doorbells and Fire TV devices
Posted By Bruce Brown
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 review offset
Photography

The Canon Rebel SL2 slides in at under $400 for the best Prime Day camera deal

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is an easy entry into the world of DSLR photography -- and that entry just got even easier with a 45% discount on Tuesday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019. The deal puts the camera with a kit lens at less than $400.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung and Vizio receive major price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson