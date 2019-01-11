Digital Trends
Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Jenifer Calle
By

Fitbits and Apple Watches are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you don’t want to make a huge dent on your wallet, we have some alternatives. Fitness trackers are great for a variety of reasons, they help track steps, calories, heart rate, sleep, and more so you can make progress in your health goals. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness trackers under $50.

Amazfit Equator activity tracker — $34

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 amazfit

This lightweight and simply designed Amazfit Equator comes with a simple rubber wristband and can also be worn as a necklace. It tracks essential health metrics such as steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, sleep quality when worn at night and more. It can sync with both iOS and Android devices, too, for uploading data to the companion app and for receiving call and alarm alerts to your wrist via vibration.

The Amazfit Equator can be yours for $34 from Amazon. This is one of the smallest and lightest Fitbit alternatives you’re going to find on the market.

Buy Now

Toobur — $23

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 toobur

This slim waterproof fitness tracker is a smartwatch that is so super inexpensive, your whole family could own one. It is similar to the Fitbit Alta, Flex 2, or the Alta HR with its slim LED display. The Toobur fitness band tracks activity as well as sleep, and it syncs wirelessly to your phone so you can upload your data and receive notifications of incoming calls, texts, and social media updates. The Toobur activity tracker is only $23 on Amazon right now.

If you’re looking for something along the lines of a Fitbit Flex, but don’t want to drop $60 on a wearable, this is a good alternative.

Buy Now

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 — $29

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 xiaomi

This fitness activity tracker is waterproof and Android and iOS compatible. This wristband is perfect for everyday use because it’ll give you the text and social media alerts as well as the important steps and activity count that you need to stay on top of your health goals, and best of all it’s only $29 from Amazon.

Buy Now

Letscom Fitness Tracker — $30

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 letscom

With the VeryFitPro App this activity tracker monitors your heart rate, sleep, and is very easy to use. You can grab it from Amazon for just $30 which makes it very budget friendly for a smartwatch with all the essential features.

Buy Now

HuaWise Fitness Tracker — $40

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 cider

The HuaWise activity tracker monitors your sleep, activity, steps, and more, and will even remind you when you’re being too sedentary. Once connected to your phone you can receive phone notifications from call and text. It’s very cost effective considering that it has all the functions of a smartwatch and comes in a nice metallic band design.

Buy Now

Striiv Fusion 2 — $40

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 stripes

This water-resistant activity tracker is water resistant, has a touchscreen, and works with Apple iOS 7.1 and newer and Android 4.3 and newer. It tracks activity and sleep, takes incoming calls, plays music, and more all from your wrist. It looks great and has all the smartwatch features, and you can get it from Amazon for just $40.

Buy Now

Garmin Vivofit 3 — $47

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivo

Garmin is definitely a known brand in the world of fitness tech, plus they’re considerably less expensive than the competition. The Vivofit 3 is a band-style activity tracker that connects to the Garmin Connect companion app you can upload all of your health stats. Its best feature is its impressive one-year battery life. Unlike most smartwatches, this great perk makes this a great smart wearable. Its affordable price of only $47 on Amazon makes it a great alternative for the Fitbit Charge 2 or any other lower-tier Fitbit wrist tech.

Buy Now

MorePro X-Core — $44

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 morepro

This waterproof activity tracker notifies your step, calories, heart blood pressure, and more with a very easy-to-read display so you can manage your health goals. You can get it for just $47 from Amazon and save an extra $3 when you apply the available coupon at checkout.

Buy Now 

Mio Fuse — $50

fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 mio

The Mio Fuse is a water-resistant (30 meters) sports watch that can track heart rate, steps, calories, distance, pace, and goal progress. It is a sleek all-in-one performance wristband that combines the features of a heart rate monitor, sports watch, and activity tracker. Monitor the intensity of your workouts and your movement throughout the day for a more comprehensive look at exertion, recovery, and overall fitness. It stores up to two weeks of daily activity data and you can get it for just $50 from Amazon.

Buy Now

Tickr Heart Rate Monitor — $50

wahoo tickr x heart rate monitor and workout tracker deal 2

This Bluetooth-enabled fitness tracker is not a wristband but more of a device to help track your heart rate and calorie burn with third-party app compatibility. This chest and armband-mounted heart rate monitor tracks real-time motion data.

Buy from Amazon

Buy from REI

