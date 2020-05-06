Fitbit Charge 3, Inspire HR, Versa 2 on sale from only $50 for Mother’s Day

Treat mom to a Fitbit fitness tracker on the cheap this Mother’s Day with these fantastic Fitbit deals that see the Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Versa 2 in the discount bin at Amazon from only $50.

Fitbit Inspire HR — $50, was $70

The Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker is the perfect budget option for the fledgling health buff who only needs the essentials. Of course, no decent tracker is worth its salt if it doesn’t come with 24/7 exercise and activity tracking to measure just how much health maintenance you go through in a working day. Whether you’re idle or on the move, the Fitbit Inspire keeps track of everything, from how many calories you burn to how many steps you take.

For the women out there, the Fitbit Inspire HR also has menstrual cycle tracking. It even comes with sleep tracking reminders for a well-rested self. Unfortunately, the one discounted on Amazon doesn’t have heart rate technology, which means that you’re automatically locked out of a number of additional features like guided breathing sessions, exercise modes, and cardio fitness scores, but if the lack of heart rate measurements isn’t a deal-breaker, then the Fitbit Inspire HR has all the essentials. You can take it anywhere you want as it’s waterproof and can last up to five hours without charging.

If you want to save cash on additional smartwatches, then you’ll be glad to know that the Fitbit Inspire HR can wirelessly sync up to your smartphone for incoming text notifications, dashboard updates, and more, so you can leave your phone in the locker during workouts without worrying about missing out on any important messages. As the cherry on top, the Fitbit Inspire HR is also incredibly stylish and simple to use. This makes it effortless to wear in order to experience its full functionality, no matter how tech-illiterate someone may be.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Fitbit Inspire HR for yourself or a loved one, you can check it out on Amazon where it’s discounted to just $50 from its retail price of $70.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $100, was $150

If you’re looking for something that offers even more functionality than the Inspire without being a burden on your wallet, the Fitbit Charge 3 offers a slew of different features that no aspiring fitness buff can do without.

Like the Inspire, the Charge 3 also keeps track of how much exercise you do per day, from calories burned to distance walked. Where it sets itself apart from the previous option on our roundup is in its integrated heart rate tracking that makes several additional features available — and wipes the floor with the Inspire. Some of these include guided breathing exercises and the occasional reminder to move if the Charge 3 senses that its wearer has been stagnant for an excessively long amount of time. It also provides you with your own personalized sleep score and in-depth information about your sleep cycle as your mind goes through every stage. This way, you can fully grasp how to improve your sleep if need be.

If you’re on the move, you have the option to check how many floors you’ve climbed, how much and how fast you’ve walked in real-time, and you even have over 15 exercise modes like yoga, circuit training, and biking, so you can personalize your workouts and use a timer to track your gradual improvement over time. It’s also waterproof for total off-road usability. As it’s a smartwatch, you can sync it up to your phone for increased convenience, so you can have everything you’d ever need a phone for during workouts like timers and incoming text/call notifications.

It lasts two hours longer than the Inspire on a full charge at seven hours maximum, so you can use it nearly all day for greater health coverage. If you’re interested, you can check out the Fitbit Charge 3 on Amazon where it’s discounted at $100.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $150, was $200

For the ultimate fitness smartwatch, there’s no better alternative than the Fitbit Versa 2. It offers the greatest number of features out of all the trackers on our list, so whether you’re in the gym or in the mall, the Versa 2 is perfectly versatile for every occasion.

As with every other offering, the Fitbit Versa 2 also tracks your workouts from start to finish with advanced heart rate tracking to keep you working at maximum efficiency with its automatic breathing sessions, cardio fitness scoring, and calorie burn calculator. Additionally, like the Charge 3, the Versa 2 measures how many floors you climb, how far and how fast you walk/jog/run, and how intense your heart rate is at any given time. It even comes with a display for your workouts on-screen, so you can experience some of the luxury of a personal trainer without paying a monthly charge.

Now, while all this is well and good, where the Versa 2 really shines is in its smart functionalities. Not only is it capable of syncing wirelessly to your phone, but it also has the Alexa virtual assistant built-in, ready for voice-automated convenience at your beck and call. You can even sync it to your wireless headphones and play Spotify straight from your smartwatch with full control over playback and volume (Note: this requires a Spotify Premium subscription and a phone). US users also have the privilege of downloading Pandora and adding stations and Deezer playlists. Lastly, for those times when alarms and smartphone notifications do more harm than good, the Versa 2 has Do Not Disturb and Sleep modes for muting notifications and keeping the display unlit.

The six-hour battery life isn’t as great as the Charge 3’s, but it’s not much of a difference compared to the other Fitbits, so you aren’t losing out much. If you want, you can even purchase additional accessories to customize and personalize your smartwatch, but this is completely optional. If you want the best all-around Fitbit fitness tracker available, the Versa 2 is unmatched. You can check it out on Amazon where it’s currently discounted from $200 to a much more affordable $150.

