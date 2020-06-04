If you still haven’t gotten your dad a present this Father’s Day, don’t freak out. You still have plenty of time left to order something online and it will still arrive before the big day. If your pop’s into staying active and keeping fit, you might want to get him a fitness tracker. We’ve scoured Amazon and REI and found these super affordable multisports smartwatches that are perfect for health-conscious fathers. Spend as low as $98 when you get the Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Ionic, Garmin Forerunner 45S, and Suunto Ambit3 Peak today.

Fitbit Charge 3 – $98, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 2 has long been the company’s bestselling fitness tracker. Affordably priced and filled with features that can give you better insight into your health, it has now been upgraded through the Fitbit Charge 3. It basically still does the same things but has been made better with a more refined fit, and improved functions and accessories. The Charge 3’s design isn’t that radically different from its predecessor, but the touchscreen is now slightly larger and more responsive. Its aerospace-grade aluminum case and Gorilla Glass 3 make it durable and you have the option to replace the band with designs that range from sporty to dressy. Unlike the Charge 2, there is no longer a physical side button for toggling through the menu or pausing a workout. Instead, you will find an inductive button in its place that responds with haptic feedback, creating a far sleeker look that also makes the Charge 3 swim-proof so you can track your laps in the pool.

Its wellness features have been expanded to track more than 15 different types of exercises. Besides keeping tabs on steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, steps climbed, and heart rate, you can also use the Charge 3 to measure your blood’s oxygen level through the built-in SPO2 sensor, something that the Fitbit Ionic and Versa also have. You can monitor your sleeping pattern as well, and Fitbit’s excellent mobile app aggregates all the data and presents them clearly and comprehensibly. The Charge 3’s battery life can last a terrific seven days on a single charge, which makes it the ideal companion for long term outdoor activity tracking where you might not have access to power. In comparison, the Apple Watch can only last a paltry two days tops. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon for a cool $52 less. Stay active and track your progress for just $98 instead of the usual $150.

Garmin Forerunner 45S – $150, was $200

The Forerunner 45S is among Garmin’s most affordable entry-level running smartwatches. Despite its budget-friendly price (it’s currently on sale at REI for just $150 instead of the usual $200), it’s capable of tracking all the metrics a new runner needs and more. It boasts a stylish and rugged circular design, accurate GPS tracking, and an easy-to-operate 5-button navigation.

This fitness tracker flaunts a 1.04-inch color display (quite rare for the price) with a resolution of 208 x 208 pixels. All metrics displayed appear sharp and are color-coded for clarity. Its five-button navigation is significantly more user-friendly than the four buttons on the Forerunner 35, its predecessor. Since this is an entry-level sports watch, it is geared toward casual runners who want to improve their fitness, and therefore doesn’t go overboard with excessive data. It tracks distance, pace, speed, cadence, calories burned, and heart rate, as well as V02 max calculation. It’s also equipped with Garmin’s latest heart rate sensor and built-in GPS with GPS, Glonass, and Galileo support. Get the Garmin Forerunner 45S today for just $150 at REI.

Fitbit Ionic – $201, was $250

If you’re not a fitness nut, the Fitbit Ionic might just turn you into one. This smartwatch not only boasts extraordinary fitness tracking and days-long battery life but also looks incredibly stylish and is extremely comfortable. Out of the box, it reminded us of the Fitbit Blaze, although its frame is square instead of octagonal. It even offers a similar experience — despite the fact that Fitbit developed an entirely new operating system for it dubbed Fitbit OS. However, after just a few minutes of use, it becomes apparent that the Ionic’s interface is much smoother and cleaner than the Blaze’s. Navigating it is super fast and easy and only requires light taps and swipes. Just like most wearables, you can wake up the screen by lifting your wrist or by pressing the small button on the left. This watch’s band is made with elastomer, a lightweight and breathable material that doesn’t feel obtrusive. Even when you work up a sweat, you’ll hardly notice that you’re wearing the Ionic on your wrist.

As far as fitness tracking goes, the Ionic has the most basic features covered plus several more. As expected, it tracks a wearer’s daily steps, heart rate, burned calories, sleep patterns, and flights of stairs climbed. In addition to this tracking data, the Ionic also offers personalized exercise routines, guided breathing sessions, and sleep tracking, and sends friendly, hourly reminders to keep moving. What’s more, the Ionic has a built-in GPS with GLONASS that can simultaneously display and record your stats, including pace, distance, and split times. It’s also equipped with multisport modes for specific workout tracking and the SmartTrack for automatic exercise recording. You can even start dynamic personal coaching if you want on-screen guidance on workouts or activities. And just like the Fitbit Versa, the Ionic is water-resistant to depths of up to 50 meters for tracking swim workouts. The Fitbit Ionic is normally sold for $250, but right now it’s on sale at Amazon for $201.

Suunto Ambit3 Peak – $221, was $499

The Suunto Ambit3 Peak is one of our favorite all-around multisport smartwatches. It offers accuracy, reliability, and features in spades. This smartwatch looks dapper-chic and boasts a rock-solid construction, although its slightly thicker profile may not be for the sportsman who likes his watch streamlined and sleek. Nevertheless, its breathable wrist strap is very comfortable even with long wear, which is exactly what you’ll be doing as this watch can last for a month or more. However, with the GPS activated, it will run for about 22 hours between charges, which still isn’t a bad number.

The Ambit3 Peak is first and foremost an altimeter watch, which makes it an indispensable tool for those who enjoy trail running, hiking, biking, mountaineering, and climbing. Its extremely accurate altitude and barometric pressure readings are presented in easy-to-comprehend graphs and figures, plus it comes with GPS functionality and a plethora of other helpful data-capturing features. Its built-in compass is tilt-compensated, which means it reads accurately whether or not your arm is perfectly level. Aside from having one of the most accurate GPS readings we’ve seen on a smartwatch, the Ambit3 Peak can help you navigate to a location or determine your current location with a paper map through Coordinate Check or easily get back to your point of origin via the FindBack feature. The Suunto Movescount app also allows you to create digital routes then upload and follow them from the watch.

Finally, fitness tracking includes multiple sports monitoring, daily activity levels, calories burned, recovery time, swim tracking, and a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor. The Suunto Ambit3 Peak is normally worth a hefty $449, but right now you can get it on Amazon for $221 – a huge $270 of savings. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approved, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $171.

