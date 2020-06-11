Help get your dad into shape this Father’s Day with these excellent budget-friendly fitness tracker deals. With options like the Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Ionic, Garmin Instinct, and Garmin Vivoactive 4 priced as low as $64, you can get your old man in the best shape of his life — again — without breaking his back or your bank.

Fitbit Inspire HR — $64, was $100

The cheapest option on our list, with just the bare essentials, if your dad doesn’t need anything too fancy, is the Fitbit Inspire HR. It has everything a budding fitness enthusiast needs to get started, starting with heart rate and exercise tracking to name just two of its many features. Whether you’re stationary or on the move, the Inspire HR records all your steps taken, stairs climbed, distance traveled, and calories burned. This way, you can always maximize your exercise sessions and diet intake, both in and out of the gym. Taking part in various exercises automatically activates the watch’s recognition sensors to record them and even provide you with tips and trackers to keep you at peak efficiency. It can be submerged in water up to 50 meters deep, too, so you never have to take it off (except in saunas and hot tubs). Even in sleep, it can monitor your heart rate and sleep stages, allowing you to optimize your sleep schedule and get the most out of your daily routines.

If it senses that you’ve been inactive for a while, it will send you reminders to get moving. On a full charge, the Fitbit Inspire HR can last up to five days of consecutive wear, so you only ever have to let it rest once a week for two hours, and it’s back to business come Monday. Lastly, you can connect it via Bluetooth to your mobile device to receive notifications for calls, texts, and alarms. This way, you won’t have to take out your phone and can access it straight from your watch. If you’re living on a budget but want to give your dad a great fitness tracker to get him through his golden years in tip-top shape, what you need is the Fitbit Inspire HR. You can check it out on Amazon where it’s on sale for just $64, down from its usual retail price of $100.

BUY NOW

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch — $180, was $250

If your old man deserves something a bit more practical than the Inspire HR with greater functionality and visual appeal, the Fitbit Ionic might be what he needs. It comes with all the bare necessities along with a number of additional features that take its utility to the next level. Like any fitness tracker, the Ionic has heart rate, exercise, and sports tracking, as well as records of your workout stats, even involving your daily life, including steps, stairs, distances, and calories. This way, you always get the most out of your exercises, with various ways to hit that intensity sweet spot without burning yourself out or failing to push yourself hard enough. With a dynamic coaching application, all your workouts are optimized to your needs with every move and routine already laid out for you, fed via the screen or directly into your ears through your earphones.

Whether you’re in the gym, underwater, on the couch, or in your bed, the Fitbit Ionic’s got you covered. It can even store up to 300 songs from Pandora, so you can get the blood pumping even before you start sweating. Charging sessions will need to be somewhat frequent though as the battery life only lasts up to four days. Otherwise, there isn’t much else the Fitbit Ionic is lacking. You can use it to receive text/call notifications and even make payments and gain access to various applications like the weather. If your dad wants a great fitness tracker smartwatch that doubles as a secondary smartphone and isn’t too pricey, then the Fitbit Ionic is a great option. You can check it out on Amazon where it’s on sale for $70 off, letting you take it home for just $180.

BUY NOW

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch — $200, was $250

For the rugged mountain man who needs a fitness tracker that works well on dirt and on concrete, the Garmin Instinct smartwatch is an excellent option. It’s got all the basics covered — heart rate, exercise (i.e. steps, speed, stairs, distance, and calories), and inactivity trackers — with a variety of new features that work wonders for when you’re off the grid. The watch itself is made with fiber-reinforced polymer, allowing it to withstand intense shocks and environmental hazards. When you’re navigating off-road territory, the Instinct equips you with your own compass, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, and thermometer, so you always know where you are and where to go next. There are also multiple navigation systems, including the GPS, so you never get lost. Not only that, but you can also use the Instinct together with your smartphone to map your hikes and record your checkpoints, routes, and distances traveled among other things.

If you’re in the gym, it comes with its own sports application for various exercises to feed you tips and routines, as well as a stress tracker. In terms of battery life, the Instinct can last an insane 14 days without charging in between. This way, even when you’re out in the wilderness, you won’t be chained to a socket every few days. Lastly, you can use the smartwatch to receive smartphone notifications, as well as keep track of your dog if you have an Astro or Alpha dog device. If you or your dad wants a robust fitness tracker that works on every terrain for days on end, the Garmin Instinct is your top priority. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $200, down from its usual retail price of $250.

BUY NOW

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch — $270, was $350

To round out our list is a superb multi-purpose fitness tracker that isn’t just stylish but is exceptionally functional, too — the Garmin Vivoactive 4. It comes with all the staples of a fitness tracker, like heart rate and exercise tracking, but it also has a slew of additional features to keep any body at any age in consistently great shape. These include hydration, breathing, blood oxygen, stress, and even menstrual trackers, as well as sleep and inactivity monitoring. This way, your body’s health and fitness are always at the top of their game, with every action you make accounted for. The Vivoactive 4 also comes with its own sports and personal trainer apps. Working in tandem, your workout sessions will always maximize your body’s capabilities while minimizing physical weakness. Additionally, the workouts and routines are animated on-screen, so you always know what to do next, even if you’ve never heard of a certain exercise before.

Fully charged, the Vivoactive 4 can last up to eight days of non-stop usage for less frequent charging sessions. The greatest selling point is the Vivoactive 4’s offered freedom in terms of user personalization, with various built-in apps like music streaming services and the Garmin Connect IQ store. With Connect IQ, you can download a myriad of additional apps and aesthetic options to customize the watch as you see fit. It can also receive smartphone notifications, pay wirelessly through Garmin Pay, and even send emergency alerts if the watch ever senses an incident has occurred, such as falling over or suffering from a stroke. If you want a high-end fitness tracker that your dad is sure to love, whether he’s a gym rat or couch potato, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 should be your first choice. You can check it out on Amazon where it’s on sale for $270, down from $350.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations