Dreaming of a Fitbit Versa 2? It’s down to its cheapest-ever price

Still not sure what to buy your dad for Father’s Day? If you order today, you can grab the latest Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch for its lowest-ever price of $150 at Best Buy, and it will arrive in time for the special day. That’s $50 off the usual price for a great smartwatch that your father will be sure to appreciate.

Fitbit is a popular name in the exercise tracking world because it’s super simple to use while still offering plenty of great features. The Fitbit Versa 2 is a great smartwatch thanks to its bright touch display and simple interface that means everyone can get to grips with it in no time. It offers an easy way to check important notifications such as SMS, emails, and social media updates, all from your wrist. Android users can even send quick replies and voice messages from the smartwatch.

Along with all that, it has the classic Fitbit features we all know and love like step tracking, distance monitoring, active minutes, and calories burned. It will even track your heart rate so you can see just how hard you’re pushing yourself mid workout. It’s ideal for keeping an eye on how active you are through the day and checking you’re moving regularly. Thanks to an always-on display, you don’t have to worry about lifting your wrist or tapping the screen to check the time and simple statistics as you go, either.

The Fitbit Versa 2 also provides Alexa built-in voice control so you can easily gain all the latest news and weather forecasts, set reminders with your voice, and even control your smart home devices, all from your wrist.

It’s the kind of gadget that your Dad is going to love spending time figuring out and learning new things with. If he’s a regular runner or gym enthusiast, he’s going to particularly love being able to track more of his workouts, too.

Ordinarily priced at $200, the Fitbit Versa 2 is only $150 for a limited time only. Order today and you’ll get it in time for Father’s Day provided you choose next-day delivery. It’s a great gift idea so snap it up now while it’s at its cheapest ever price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations