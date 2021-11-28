  1. Deals
Fitbit Versa 3 price slashed by $50 for Cyber Monday 2021

Jennifer Allen
By

This Fitbit Versa 3 Cyber Monday deal is one of the best deals on wearables that we’ve found. This smartwatch is down to just $180, courtesy of a $50 price cut from Walmart’s regular $230 price. If you’ve been watching for the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, this is definitely one that should be on your list. As far as the best Cyber Monday deals go, this is one of the best ones out there. So don’t wait; click buy now below to shop this deal.

Today’s best Fitbit Versa 3 Cyber Monday deal

Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit

Why Buy:

  • Built-in GPS feature
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Stylish appearance
  • Extensive notification support

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the kind of wearable that you can put on and forget about. This may not seem like a good thing, but ultimately, it’s because the device works well. And if you’ve priced out other wearables and are finding them too expensive, this one is a great choice. It offers everything you’d expect out of a smartwatch while tracking workouts and looking good too.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in GPS, so you can track your pace and distance in real-time, even if you don’t have your phone with you. It also has Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes, which uses your resting heart rate to track how much effort you’re putting into your workout and then notify you if you should be working a bit harder to reach your goals. The device also monitors your heart rate 24/7 so you can track changes in your health.

The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to answer calls from your wrist, store music, set reminders, and respond to notifications, all without having your phone in your hand. One of the best parts about modern wearables is that, like this one, they have crazy battery life; up to six days on a full charge or up to 12 hours with continuous GPS. These are the reasons we’ve been able to realistically compare the Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Versa 3 — it really does compete.

Regularly priced at $230, the Fitbit Versa 3 is being offered for just $180 at Walmart right now as part of the Cyber Monday deals. This is a discount of 22%, meaning you should not sleep on this deal. Get shopping now and click the button below, so you don’t miss out.

