This Prime Day season, if you want to help small businesses as well as the almighty Amazon, you can. That’s thanks to Amazon offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day 2020 when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses via the Amazon store. This way, you get to enjoy all the benefits of Prime Day while also knowing you’re helping smaller firms get by during this exceptionally tricky year.

The offer starts today and runs through October 12 so there’s plenty of time to snap up your $10 credit, all by picking out a great small business that sells something you really want. Amazon small business sellers include brands like Leovard, a skincare serum devised by Dr Sheg Aranmolate, and designed to solve razor bump issues and skin irritation after shaving.

You can also check out Amazon’s Support Small page which offers up various categories of different products. Want to buy jewelry or something handmade from a small U.S.-based business? Hit the link and you can find all kinds of great things, from bespoke pieces of art to personalized bracelets or necklaces. You can treat your kids to unique toys like stuffed animals you just can’t get elsewhere or fun Halloween costumes.

Alternatively, if you’re keen to help certain business owners, you can check out military family-owned firms or black or female owned businesses, and help those who have been most innovative in recent times. It’s fascinating exploring what’s available through Amazon’s Small Business scheme and there’s never been a better time than now.

That’s because right now, if you spend $10 or more at one of these small businesses, you get $10 of Amazon credit to use on Prime Day. Prime Day is already going to offer some fantastic deals and bargains anyhow so an extra $10 will make it all the sweeter.

Enjoy the great sense of satisfaction that comes from knowing you’ve helped smaller businesses, while also saving $10 on future purchases. What more could you need? It’s ideal timing with holiday shopping a priority for many of us right now. The deal is available for all Amazon Prime members.

