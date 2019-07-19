Share

Whether you’re replacing your old, clunky air conditioner, moving into a new place, or just looking for something more powerful than your existing AC unit, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Frigidaire. To help you fight this scorching hot weather, Walmart launched its own summer sale event and dropped massive discounts on two high-end Frigidaire models: The Window Air Conditioner (FGRC1244T1) and the Heavy-Duty Slide-Out Chassis Air Conditioner (FFRH2522R2). Both units are available at a staggering 50% discount.

FRIGIDAIRE WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER (FGRC1244T1), 12,000 BTU — $628

Boasting a cooling capacity of 12,000 BTU, this AC model is ideal for rooms sized up to 550 square feet. For quick and even cooling, Frigidaire designed this unit with three different fan speeds and innovative slanted louvers. Aside from its intense cooling power, it’s also equipped with an electronic air purifier that removes pollen and other impurities from the air to enhance your comfort. And with the long, three-prong cord, there’s no need for extension cords.

What’s special about the Frigidaire FGRC1244T1 is its smart functionality. Simply download the Frigidaire Smart app on your device and you can adjust the temperature, turn the AC on/off, create custom schedules, or change modes any time, anywhere. Hands-free, voice-activated control is also possible, thanks to its Amazon Alexa compatibility.

The Frigidaire FGRC1244T1 normally rings in at a steep $1,257, but Walmart’s hot 50% discount slashes its price to just $628. Order yours today while in stock.

FRIGIDAIRE HEAVY-DUTY SLIDE-OUT CHASSIS AIR CONDITIONER (FFRH2522R2), 25,000 BTU — $845

No matter the temperature outside, you can count on this air conditioner to provide you with the optimal comfort as it combines heating and cooling solutions in one. This model has a 25,000 BTU cooling capacity and a 16,000 BTU supplemental heating capacity, making it useful not just in the summer but also during the colder months. It’s equipped with enough cooling and heating power for areas up to 1,600 square feet. It also operates quietly so you don’t have to worry about it bugging your peace or sleep.

Other clever features include a multi-speed fan for cooling flexibility; a programmable timer for easy customized scheduling; an antibacterial filter that reduces bacteria and odor in the air; a Clean Filter Alert that notifies you when it’s to time to clean the filter; and remote and electronic controls that allow you to set the comfort level according to your preference.

The Frigidaire FFRH2522R2’s original list price of $1,690 may shock you, but it’s expensive for all the right reasons – it’s tough enough for big spaces and has multiple convenient features that ensure your maximum comfort all year round. With Walmart’s spectacular deal, however, you can get this AC unit for the far less expensive price of $845.

