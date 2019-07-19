Deals

Beat the summer heat with these Walmart air conditioner deals, now up to 50% off

Erica Katherina
By

Whether you’re replacing your old, clunky air conditioner, moving into a new place, or just looking for something more powerful than your existing AC unit, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Frigidaire. To help you fight this scorching hot weather, Walmart launched its own summer sale event and dropped massive discounts on two high-end Frigidaire models: The Window Air Conditioner (FGRC1244T1) and the Heavy-Duty Slide-Out Chassis Air Conditioner (FFRH2522R2). Both units are available at a staggering 50% discount.

FRIGIDAIRE WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER (FGRC1244T1), 12,000 BTU — $628

frigidaire air conditioners walmart deals window conditioner fgrc1244t1

Boasting a cooling capacity of 12,000 BTU, this AC model is ideal for rooms sized up to 550 square feet. For quick and even cooling, Frigidaire designed this unit with three different fan speeds and innovative slanted louvers. Aside from its intense cooling power, it’s also equipped with an electronic air purifier that removes pollen and other impurities from the air to enhance your comfort. And with the long, three-prong cord, there’s no need for extension cords.

What’s special about the Frigidaire FGRC1244T1 is its smart functionality. Simply download the Frigidaire Smart app on your device and you can adjust the temperature, turn the AC on/off, create custom schedules, or change modes any time, anywhere. Hands-free, voice-activated control is also possible, thanks to its Amazon Alexa compatibility.

The Frigidaire FGRC1244T1 normally rings in at a steep $1,257, but Walmart’s hot 50% discount slashes its price to just $628. Order yours today while in stock.

BUY NOW

FRIGIDAIRE HEAVY-DUTY SLIDE-OUT CHASSIS AIR CONDITIONER (FFRH2522R2), 25,000 BTU — $845

frigidaire air conditioners walmart deals heavy duty slide out chassis conditioner ffrh2522r2

No matter the temperature outside, you can count on this air conditioner to provide you with the optimal comfort as it combines heating and cooling solutions in one. This model has a 25,000 BTU cooling capacity and a 16,000 BTU supplemental heating capacity, making it useful not just in the summer but also during the colder months. It’s equipped with enough cooling and heating power for areas up to 1,600 square feet. It also operates quietly so you don’t have to worry about it bugging your peace or sleep.

Other clever features include a multi-speed fan for cooling flexibility; a programmable timer for easy customized scheduling; an antibacterial filter that reduces bacteria and odor in the air; a Clean Filter Alert that notifies you when it’s to time to clean the filter; and remote and electronic controls that allow you to set the comfort level according to your preference.

The Frigidaire FFRH2522R2’s original list price of $1,690 may shock you, but it’s expensive for all the right reasons – it’s tough enough for big spaces and has multiple convenient features that ensure your maximum comfort all year round. With Walmart’s spectacular deal, however, you can get this AC unit for the far less expensive price of $845.

BUY NOW

Looking for more great stuff? Check out Honey, LG, and other air conditioner deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
lg portable air conditioners walmart deals aircon featured image
Deals

Trying to beat the heatwave? Walmart cuts prices on LG portable air conditioners

Amazon’s Prime Day may have passed quickly but that doesn’t stop the extension of Walmart's summer savings event called The Big Save, until July 21. This includes great deals on LG’s portable air conditioners up to 27%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Frigidaire Smart AC
Deals

Amazon cuts $51 off Frigidaire Gallery smart portable air conditioner

If you are looking for air conditioners, check out this post-Prime Day discount on the Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control. Get it on Amazon and Walmart at $549.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Post-Prime Day sales often include great deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuums and one of the deals is clearly better.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart slashes prices on dyson ball multi floor upright vacuums post prime day small vacuum 2
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to significant price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart also slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day sale into Sunday: 4K TV, Apple, and Smart Watch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale has been extended into the weekend. With 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switch deals, there are great savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
2018 kano computer kit deal 71su1lb5 l sl1500
Deals

A PC anyone can build: The 2018 Kano computer kit is the cheapest it’s ever been

The pocket-sized Raspberry Pi is a dream toy for tinkerers, coders, do-it-yourselfers, and even kids, and the Kano computer kit (a perfect gift for any budding tech enthusiast) is now on sale from Amazon for the lowest price we’ve seen.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ozark trail cabin tent walmart post prime day deal
Deals

Camping this summer? Walmart cuts price of Ozark Trail Cabin Tent to $120

The Ozark Trail 16-Person Cabin Tent is currently available for $121 below list price with Walmart's Summer Savings Event. The Big Save brings this glitzy tent's list price of $260 down to $139. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Deals

Check out these hacks on BOGO deals for Echo Dot, Google Home Mini

The Prime Day 2019 tsunami has receded, but you don't have to wait for monster sales events to get excellent prices. We discovered what amount to buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deals for the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple airpods latest model walmart deal
Deals

Walmart drops price of latest Apple AirPods down to just $145

Looking to flex with new AirPods? Walmart somehow still has the latest AirPods discounted to just $145 and available for next day shipping if you order in the next 10 hours.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
rca 4k uhd roku smart tv header
Deals

Get the 43-inch RCA Roku smart TV for half its normal price at Walmart

Let’s admit it: 4K TVs are expensive. Although they offer the best screens, not everyone can afford them. If you’re looking for an inexpensive smart TV with satisfactory screen resolution, we recommend the RCA Roku smart TV, which is…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
george foreman grills walmart deals electric grill gfo240gm
Deals

Walmart drops prices of these George Foreman grills by up to 44%

Walmart launched its own summer sale event and dropped scorching hot discounts on numerous George Foreman electric grills. Enjoy grilling throughout the year by taking advantage of these sweet discounts.
Posted By Erica Katherina